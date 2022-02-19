Just In
Still Can’t Figure Out A Skincare Routine? Here’s A Skincare Regimen For Oily Skin
There are a number of factors that contribute to oily skin, including genetics, diet, stress, and climate. However, oily skin is primarily the result of increased sebum production, which can lead to clogged and enlarged pores.
While a little extra shine may not be the end of the world, the change in your skin's texture is certainly not ideal. In short, you can make your skin appear less greasy by using the right products and avoiding the wrong ones.
Taking care of your face requires regular cleansing, exfoliation, moisturizing, and the use of sunscreen. When it comes to oily skin, there is a common misconception that a moisturizer is not necessary and will make the skin even oilier. However, by not applying enough moisturizer, you are causing the skin to overcompensate and produce excessive amounts of oil.
Skincare Routine For People With Oily Skin
Step 1: Cleanser
Use a cleanser with a low concentration of salicylic acid so that it treats acne without irritating the skin. It also removes blemishes without over-drying, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth.
Step 2: Moisturiser
Choose a formula that includes glycerin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and niacinamide to help even out the skin tone. Experts recommend using a formula that is free of oils and silicones to prevent pore-clogging.
Step 3: Exfoliant
Gels, peels, and creams that contain glycolic acid are useful in reducing excessive oil production and preventing clogging of pores that can lead to breakouts.
Step 4: SPF
Consider a sunscreen lotion that is hypoallergenic and free of oil, fragrance, and parabens.
Step 5: Retinol
As well as helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and exfoliating the skin for a smoother, more even complexion, retinol is also an excellent choice for oily skin types. Products that exfoliate increases cellular turnover and unclog pores are the best solutions for oily skin. Retinoids reduce sebum, enhance cellular turnover, and improve pigmentation. Additionally, they prevent acne.
Do not use products that contain vegetable oil, coconut oil, petroleum jelly, cocoa butter, and shea butter. Any product that is non-comedogenic will not clog pores, so look for this label.
