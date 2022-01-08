Post-Wedding Skincare For Brides, Grooms And The Wedding Party! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

No bride or groom would ever want to let their lavish spending on getting their skin into shape go to waste after they have spent months pampering themselves, particularly when all eyes will be on them. Even so, maintaining that perfect glow amid all the wedding madness and stress is not so simple as it may seem.

And since you can't afford to look anything less than a tip-top newlywed (and make their eyes roll in awe), we have some stunning beauty tips for you to maintain your post-wedding glow.

Once the D-Day has passed, most grooms and brides tend to forget about skincare. Unfortunately, your skin is more tired than you are, and it requires some care and nourishment to maintain the post-wedding glow. Here are some skincare suggestions for new brides and grooms.

Post-Wedding Skincare For Brides And Grooms

1. You need a break from makeup

After your wedding day, your skin needs a breath of fresh air after wearing all that makeup. Don't wear makeup for a while because too much can clog up your pores and make your skin flaky. If you have to wear makeup, keep it minimal. You can mix your foundation with your moisturizer and apply it to your face and neck. Finish it off with some compact for a smooth, flawless look.

2. Cleansing is key

Use a soap-free cleanser to keep your skin clean without putting it through harsh chemicals. Scrub it off to get rid of the dead cells. Make your own natural coffee scrub at home to get rid of all the toxins. Add a few drops of almond oil to keep your skin hydrated after scrubbing.

3. Find skin-friendly products

Each person's skin reacts differently to makeup. Adding layers of makeup can make your skin dry or oily and block your pores. Sleeping with makeup on can also cause wrinkles and spots. If you're doing a skin detox post-wedding, find skincare products that can help your skin heal faster.

4. Hydrate your skin

Make sure you keep your skin hydrated, especially after the wedding. Make sure to drink plenty of water and other fluids like tender coconut water to flush out all the toxins. It also keeps the skin soft and supple. Get in the habit of drinking eight glasses of water a day. In addition, wear a light moisturizer every day that can alleviate the dryness of the skin.

5. Don't forget the sunscreen

It's easy to forget to wear sunscreen, especially when it's not too hot. Always wear sunscreen, no matter what the weather. This will keep your skin safe and protect it from UV rays.

6. Make a face mask at home

A homemade face mask can do a lot for your skin. They make your skin glow naturally and restore its natural balance. Simple yoghurt masks with almond oil can do wonders for your skin. You can make a mask with a teaspoon of turmeric and a tablespoon of honey if you have skin eruptions from makeup.

7. Eat some 'miracle' foods

It's tough to eat clean after all those post-wedding dinner invites and constant pampering from in-laws (which means more acne and tired skin). However, water-rich fruits and veggies like watermelons, strawberries, papayas, celery, carrots, and cucumbers can help create a balance.

8. Get some sleep

You must have had no sleep during the months of preparation and bachelor parties. Try to catch up on sleep after the wedding. Get at least eight hours of sleep each night. It'll help your body recover energy and your skin recover from the harmful effects of all the makeup you've been wearing.

9. Get moving

Nothing beats physical activity to keep your skin glowing. Don't forget to sweat it off while you're settling into married life.