9 Genius Overnight DIY Remedies For Acne

1. Honey Honey is the number one choice of many for all of their skin ailments. The moisturising effect and the antibacterial properties of honey is the reason for that. It not only deeply nourishes the skin but also lifts the bacteria off your face. It is, therefore, considered one of the best remedies for acne.[1] What you need Honey, as needed Method of use Wash your face and pat dry.

Dab the honey on the acne.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

2. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil is a multipurpose oil that is a one-stop remedy for all your beauty woes, including acne. Tea tree oil has strong antiseptic and antibacterial properties that soothe the skin and wards off the harmful bacteria to rapidly heal the acne.[2] What you need 2 drops of tea tree oil

10 drops of any carrier oil(coconut oil/almond oil/jojoba oil) Method of use Dilute the tea tree oil by adding it to the carrier oil of your choice.

Dab the concoction on the acne.

Leave it on for a couple of hours.

Rinse it off later with warm water.

3. Green Tea Green tea is full of antioxidants that fight the free radicals to heal the skin and boost skin regeneration. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea help to soothe the inflamed skin due to acne. Additionally, EGCG(epigallocatechin gallate), a polyphenol found in green tea is proven to be effective against acne.[3] What you need 1-2 green tea bags

1 cup of water Method of use Brew a cup of green tea.

Let it cool down to room temperature.

Using a cotton pad, apply the green tea on the acne.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning. 3 Major Signs That Indicate Your Skincare Routine Isn't Working For You

4. Aloe Vera For an inflamed and aggressive acne breakout, aloe vera comes to your rescue. Aloe vera is a powerhouse of antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiseptic properties, all of which impart it an anti-acne effect and also helps you get the skin of your dreams.[4] What you need Aloe vera gel, as needed Method of use Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the aloe vera gel on your acne.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

5. Cinnamon And Honey This is a proven acne remedy. The anti-inflammatory effect of cinnamon coupled with the moisturising and antibacterial properties of honey gives you a powerful remedy to fight acne.[5] What you need 2-3 tbsp honey

1 tbsp cinnamon powder Method of use Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Use a cotton ball to dab the mixture on your acne.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

6. Lemon Juice Lemon is a God-sent for those with oily skin. This acidic natural ingredient is filled with antibacterial properties that help to keep the bacteria away and dries out the acne. Additionally, the vitamin C present in lemon boosts the collagen production in the skin to make it smooth and flawless.[6][7] Note: While lemon is a great remedy for acne, it can be harsh on your skin. You can also dilute the lemon juice with some water before application to cushion the harsh effect of lemon. If you have extremely sensitive skin, you should skip this remedy altogether. What you need Lemon juice, as needed Method of use Apply the lemon juice directly on your pimple using a cotton swab.

Leave it on for a few seconds.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

7. Aspirin Aspirin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help to calm the zits and soothe the pain and inflammation caused by acne.[8] What you need 1 aspirin tablet

A few drops of warm water Method of use Crush the aspirin tablet to get a fine powder.

Add a few drops of water to it to get a smooth paste.

Dab the aspirin paste on your affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later with tepid water.

Pat dry and follow it up with some moisturiser.

8. Ice Rubbing ice on the acne works best to keep the situation in control. The soothing and cooling effect of ice is proven to calm the acne and provide relief from any pain and discomfort. What you need 1 ice cube

A washcloth Method of use Wrap the ice cube in the washcloth.

Gently rub and press the ice on the affected area until your skin starts to become numb.

Let your skin dry on its own.