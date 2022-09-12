Olivia Wilde’s Beauty Routine Is No-Fuss, All-Natural Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Olivia Wilde may be enthralled in the drama surrounding her new movie "Don't Worry Darling," which got a 5-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival 2022 - however, we are not here to delve right into that black hole of social media controversies but instead into the extremely simple skincare routine of Miss Wilde.

"I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it's something that's actually very good for the environment," Olivia said in an interview, hinting at the all-natural, sustainable skincare routine she has.

Let's take a look at Olivia Wilde's Beauty Routine.

1. Laid-back and easy

"I'm a mom. I've got a job. I'm super-lazy," says Olivia Wilde about her laid-back beauty routine. We can all take some tips here; not all skincare routines have to be complex and 23-step. You can always choose one that is fitting your schedule - after all, a beauty routine is supposed to be calming you and not stress you out.

2. Non-toxic and all-natural is the way to go!

Olivia has always stressed the importance of having an environment-friendly beauty routine. "Within the beauty industry, I really wanted to draw attention to celebrating what's indulgent, luxurious, enjoyable, and sexy about clean beauty."

3. Nutrient mist for a skin boost

Her daily beauty routine includes spraying a face mist and slathering on a radiance oil, a serum that also works as a moisturizer. In addition, facial mists are formulated to hydrate and revitalize dull, tired skin. The efficacy of mists can vary depending on the ingredients included in them. However, they can boost hydration, enhance absorption of other skincare products, improve makeup application, and even target different skin problems [1].

4. Radiance oil for glowing skin

Radiance oil can be used to revitalize tired skin. It contains a blend of rejuvenating plant oils that help plump stress lines and restore a healthy, dewy appearance to the skin. So whether you need a pick-me-up in the morning, during the day or at night, this product is the perfect solution [2].

