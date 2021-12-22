Benefits Of Murumuru Butter For Skin And Hair Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Cocoa and shea butter are two types of body butters that we all know of: how about murumuru butter? With a name similar to murukku (a savoury, crunchy snack), this one is not for your taste buds but your skin and hair.

Murumuru butter is extracted from the seeds of Astrocaryum murumuru, an Amazon palm tree native to the rainforest. It is white-yellow in colour and rich in fat. Murumuru is right up there with some of the most popular creams on the market today.

The butter is rich in fatty acids, such as lauric acid and myristic acid, which help maintain the skin's natural barrier and prevent moisture loss. The moisture-trapping properties of murumuru butter make it beneficial for skin and helpful for dry hair [1].

Benefits Of Murumuru Butter

Murumuru butter for skin

1. A natural moisturizer

Its moisturizing properties make murumuru butter a wonderful emollient. The fatty acid profile of murumuru butter is similar to that of cocoa butter. It is rich in medium- and long-chain fatty acids such as lauric acid and myristic acid, which may help restore the skin's moisture barrier. If you would like the best results, apply murumuru butter immediately after showering, when your skin is at its most absorbent [2].

2. Doesn't clog your pores

It is less comedogenic than other moisturizing oils like cocoa butter and coconut oil. As a result, your pores will be less likely to clog, and acne breakouts, or comedones, will be less likely to occur. Additionally, it may help soothe your skin and replenish its natural moisture barrier without causing breakouts, an issue that is common for acne-prone individuals [3].

However, murumuru butter may be too heavy if you have oily skin, especially for the face. Compared to the hands, elbows, and feet, the face contains more oil-producing sebaceous glands and is more susceptible to breakouts [4].

3. Soothes skin

A rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, 9 fatty acids, and vitamins A, E, and C, murumuru butter helps soothe and nourish damaged or irritated skin.

4. May reduce the appearance of wrinkles

As murumuru butter hydrates the skin with nutrients and healthy fats, it may help to maintain a youthful appearance. Hydrating your skin is important for a healthy skin membrane and may help to slow down the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles by keeping your skin plump and full. Moreover, this natural butter contains vitamin A, known for its anti-ageing effects on the skin, including enhancing cell turnover and protecting against ultraviolet (UV) damage [5].

5. May help with eczema

By hydrating the skin and restoring its natural moisture barrier, murumuru butter may improve the symptoms of eczema. Even though no clinical studies have been conducted on murumuru butter and eczema, coconut oil has been shown to reduce eczema symptoms through moisturizing the skin. Because murumuru butter has a similar molecular makeup, it may have similar benefits.

Murumuru butter for hair

6. Promotes shiny hair

To achieve a healthy shine on your hair, you must keep it hydrated and free of damage and breakage. Due to its potent hydrating properties, murumuru butter or other fat-rich conditioners can seal in moisture and enhance the natural sheen of your hair [6].

7. Restores hair elasticity

Murumuru butter helps to restore hair's elasticity by moisturizing it deeply. Besides improving hair's flexibility and strength, the butter also protects it from environmental damage. Furthermore, its antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiallergenic properties effectively prevent your hair from breaking [7].

On A Final Note...

In addition to being a humectant ingredient, murumuru butter also helps prevent moisture loss. Furthermore, it acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and can benefit people with eczema or other skin conditions.

