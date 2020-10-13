Morning Habits That’ll Give You Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

What do you do the first thing in the morning? Let's take a guess- check your mobile? We are sure that for most of you this guess is quite accurate. While this is an instinctive habit of us millennials, this habit isn't good for your skin. It not only stresses your eyes but your facial muscles as well, taking you a step closer to the signs of skin ageing aka the fine lines and wrinkles.

All that is to say that your morning habits are important for your skin. Every girl wants the answer to ' how to get glowing skin?'. Well, a skin-friendly morning routine is a great place to start. The first couple of hours after you wake up is not only important for your health but your skin as well.

So, here's a guide to morning habits that will help you get glowing skin.

Drink A Glass Of Water This is a rule followed by all the skincare junkies. A tall glass of water on an empty stomach does wonders for your skin. As soon as you wake up, drink a glass of water. It helps to flush the toxins out of your system and add a natural glow to your skin. In fact, not only in the morning you must drink at least 3-4 litres of water every day to get smooth, flawless and glowing skin. Sweat It Out! Here's another reason to never ditch your workout- glowing skin. 4-5 times a week, do a workout routine of at least 30 minutes. Exercise improves the blood circulation in your body and kicks up your heart rate. This improves the collagen production in the skin, leaving you with glowing and youthful skin. How To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin Do The CTM Routine A great morning skincare routine is the secret to glowing skin. Even if you are not big on those extensive skincare routines, you must follow the basic CTM(cleansing, toning and moisturising) routine to keep your skin in primal health. These three steps don't take you more than a few minutes but make a huge difference in your skin. Start with a gentle cleanser. While buying your cleanser, keep your skin type in mind. After cleanser, use a cotton pad to apply toner to the skin. It helps to pull the minute dirt and grime left by the cleanser. And lastly, moisturise generously. This simple routine helps to maintain your skin health and add a natural glow to your skin. Along with this routine, do not forget to apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and exfoliate the skin twice a week. And with that your morning routine for glowing skin is complete. Well, you can add a few more things to it. But these three habits are the best place to start. It is a quick routine perfect for even the lazy girls. And as you master this routine, you can add steps and habits to it and make it even more enriching. Glowing skin is not that far, girls. Let's do it!