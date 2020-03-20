The Skincare Guide: 16 Do’s And Don’ts For Naturally Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Believe it or not, glowing skin is a hard thing to achieve. While we fight many of our skin woes with medical treatments or home remedies, it takes a toll on our skin and it (the skin) starts to lose its natural glow. While we get that with age our skin loses its beauty and signs of skin ageing starts to appear, dull and tired-looking skin can be frustrating. We try a lot (and we do mean A LOT) of hit and trial method to keep our skin nourished and plump. From following the CTM routine to trying different products, we do it all in the desire of naturally glowing skin. But, as we said, it is not that easy.

In our journey to get the skin of our desire, we make many mistakes and skip stuff that we are supposed to do. And that might be what is preventing us from getting that flawless and glowing skin. If you have ever wondered what you should and shouldn't do to get glowing skin, we are here with the answers. Today we talk about the Do's and Don'ts for naturally glowing skin. Take notes, ladies!

Do's For Naturally Glowing Skin

Exfoliate regularly

Our skin sheds cells every day. And if not taken care of, these can clog our skin pores and lead to many skin issues such as dull and tired skin, acne, pimples, and blackheads. Exfoliating the skin is a great way to get rid of dirt and impurities and unclog the skin pores. This leaves you with smooth and glowing skin. If you want naturally glowing skin, exfoliate 1-2 times in a week. And use a gentle scrub for exfoliating.

Eat well

What you eat has a great impact on the appearance of your skin. Eat fresh fruits and green vegetables that give you the necessary vitamins and minerals for healthy skin. Eating foods, especially rich in vitamin C enriches your skin and gives you the glowing skin that you so desire.

Drink plenty of water

You will be amazed to see the impact a simple change in your lifestyle can do to your skin. When you increase your water intake, you will start to notice a change in your skin texture and appearance. Not only does it keeps your skin hydrated but also flushes out the toxins in your system, thus promoting glowing skin.

Choose products as per your skin type

When buying your skincare essentials, keep your skin type in mind. Choosing the wrong product can have an adverse effect on your skin. For instance, if you have dry skin and you choose a product with ingredients that make it even drier, you are inviting trouble for skin. Know your skin type, get products accordingly, and you will have healthy, nourished and glowing skin.

Go natural

Ditch the chemical products and go natural. Nothing can give you glowing skin as much as natural ingredients. Aloe vera is a great way to soothe and cleanse your skin, sugar and honey make for an amazing scrub, and no face wash can ever compete with the goodness of good old besan. So, go natural and get glowing.

Maintain a skincare routine

Getting glowing skin is not a matter of a day. You have to work for it. A tried and tested skincare routine that works well for you is all that your skin needs. As we age, our skin starts to lose its elasticity. A good skincare routine can keep your skin nourished and glowing for long. Especially after you have reached your mid-20s, it is important to maintain a skincare routine.

Exercise regularly

How do you like the glow after you have sweat it out? Exercising regularly is one of the healthiest ways to get glowing skin. Sweating releases the toxins from your body and makes your skin healthy and nourished. Go for a run or walk at least 5 days a week.

Sleep well

A good nights sleep can be seen on your face. Your skin looks fresh after a well-rested sleep or nap. Get a good 6-8 hours of sleep every day for that glowing skin.

Don'ts For Naturally Glowing Skin

Smoke and consume alcohol

There are certain lifestyle habits that are extremely dangerous for not your health but also for your skin appearance. Smoking and alcohol consumption are on the top of that list. So, if you want glowing skin, put the cigarette away and give alcohol a rest. Both of these are super-dehydrating for the skin. Not only do they make your skin dull but also cause premature ageing of the skin.

Sleep with make-up on

Another bad habit you need to change. Make-up left on your skin for long can clog your skin pores, making it look dull and tired. So, before you go to bed, make sure to remove all of your make-up and cleanse your skin thoroughly. To make it more effective, use natural make-up remover such as coconut oil and your skin will thank you.

Skip sunscreen

We can not stress enough on this. We generally don't realise the amount of damage the harmful rays of the sun can do to our skin. Sun damage is one of the major cause of dull and tired skin. It dehydrates your skin and gradually the natural glow of your skin is lost. A sunscreen, with an SPF of at least 30, is your best bet against sun damage. Never step out of the house without sunscreen protection.

Touch the face frequently

Keeping the skin clean is vital to get glowing skin. And for that, you need to keep your hands to yourself. Our hands gather a lot of dirt and bacteria throughout the day. By touching your face frequently, you are transferring that to your skin and inviting various skincare issues.

Overwash the face

Keeping the face clean does give you healthy and glowing skin. Overdoing it, however, just does the opposite. Washing your face twice a day is all the cleansing your skin needs. If you wash it frequently, you strip your skin of its natural oils and that leads to dull, tired and probable oily skin.

Pop the zits

If you spot a pimple on the face, popping it is not the brightest idea. Popping those pimples can cause inflammation, redness and marks on the face, all of which can compromise with your skin appearance. So, let the pimple heal on its own.

Overdo the skincare routine

Taking care of your skin is a great way to get glowing skin. Overdoing it is not. Keep your skincare routine as simple as possible with minimal products. The store-bought chemical-infused products can make your skin look good for the time being, but it only harms the skin in the long run. Over-exfoliating the skin is another practice to stay away from. It makes your skin super dry and takes away all the glow. And you don't want that, do you!

Forget your neck and hands

Healthy, glowing skin is not limited to just your face. Include your neck and hands in your skincare routine as well. While neglecting your skin can make the difference quite evident, your hands are the first place to give away the signs of skin ageing. So, be inclusive with your skincare routine.