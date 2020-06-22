5 Best Monsoon Face Packs For Oily Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The demands of oily skin change with every season and if there is a season that gives us sleepless nights about our skincare, it is the monsoon season. Monsoon season is the most challenging for oily skin. The constant change in weather, humidity, sweat, dirt, grime and moisture in the air affects our skin deeply. Before you know it, the oily skin starts to look dull and tired. And repeatedly washing our face to remove the sweat and grime doesn't help your oily skin either.

If you are all too familiar with the struggles skin in the monsoon season, and dreading it, we have five amazing face packs that will keep your oily skin beautiful and problem-free this monsoon season. Take a look.

1. Multani Mitti And Rose Water Multani mitti is widely known for its oil-absorbing properties.[1] It pulls out all the oil and grime from your face while the astringent properties of rose water help balance the pH of your skin and regulate the sebum production.[2] What you need 1 tbsp Multani mitti 1 tbsp rose water Method of use In a bowl, take the Multani mitti. Add rose water to it and mix well to get a smooth paste. Wash your face using a gentle face cleanser and pat dry. Apply an even layer of Multani mitti paste on your face. Let it sit on your skin for 15-20 minutes to dry. Wash it off thoroughly later. Use this remedy twice a week. 2. Gram Flour, Rose Water And Lemon Juice Gram flour is the best natural cleanser for the skin, It also has amazing antibacterial properties to keep acne-causing bacteria at bay and leave you with healthy and clear skin.[3] Lemon juice and rose water both have strong astringent properties that prevent excess sebum production and add glow to your skin.[4] What you need 1 tbsp gram flour 1 tsp rose water 4- drops of lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, take the gram flour. Add lemon juice and rose water to it. Mix well. Apply the paste on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for best results. What Causes Monsoon Acne And How To Deal With It 3. Jojoba Oil Jojoba oil consistency is quite similar to skin's natural oil-sebum. When you apply jojoba oil on your skin, it dissolves into your skin, mixes with sebum and balances its production to give you relief from the sticky skin. Additionally, it has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep monsoon-bred bacteria at bay.[5] What you need Jojoba oil, as needed Cotton pad Method of use Wash your face and pat dry. Take some jojoba oil on a cotton pad. Swipe the oil on your face like you would toner. Let it sit on your face for 2-3 hours before rinsing it off. Use this remedy twice a week for best results. 4. Oatmeal, Egg And Honey Mix Oatmeal exfoliates your skin and absorbs the excess oil produced. Egg white keeps your skin firm while honey has excellent antibacterial properties to prevent your skin from the bacterial infestation that is quite common during monsoon.[6][7] What you need 3 tbsp ground oatmeal 1 egg white 1 tbsp honey 1 tbsp curd Method of use In a bowl, take ground oatmeal. Crack open an egg and separate the egg white. Add the egg white into the ground oatmeal and give it a stir. Add honey and curd to it and mix all the ingredients to make a paste. Apply an even layer of the paste to your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for desired results. Recommended Read: How To Deal With Monsoon Hair Problems That We Are All Too Familiar With 5. Neem, Rose Water And Lemon The hot and humid weather of the monsoon season is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. This can turn out to be a nightmare for the oily skin. Neem is well-known for its antibacterial properties that keep the germs and bacteria away while soothing your skin.[8] Mixing it with lemon and rose water gives you a perfect remedy that helps balance the oil production and also add radiance to your face. What you need 2 tbsp neem powder 2 tsp rose water 1 tsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, take neem powder. Add rose water and lemon juice and mix well. Apply the paste all over your face and gently scrub it for a couple of minutes. Leave it on for another 15 minutes. Rinse it off using cold water. Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for best results.