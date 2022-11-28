Try These Lip Sleeping Masks For Dry, Chapped Lips: 2 DIY Recipes Skin Care oi-Amritha K

You may experience dry, chapped lips due to a number of factors such as cold, dry weather, sun damage, or frequent licking of your lips. Sometimes our lips require a little extra care, which is when a lip mask or scrub is useful. Cold weather or chronically dry lips can be counteracted by combining nourishing fruits, oils, and exfoliants.

The good news is that if you have some spare time, here are some of the ingredients to make your own lip mask. Try any of these two DIY lip masks, and you will have luscious and moisturised lips.

Aaand the best part is, these lip scrubs can be applied before bed - and you wake up with plump, plush lips.

Here are 2 lip sleeping mask for dry, chapped lips.

Lip Sleeping Mask For Dry, Chapped Lips

Recipe 1: Sugar and Honey Lip Sleeping Scrub

There are two essential ingredients in any lip mask that can get the job done: sugar and honey. We all wish to remove dead skin and moisturise the layer underneath, and a scrub with these two ingredients can accomplish this [1]. Sugar acts naturally as an exfoliant, clearing the way for honey to work its magic. The anti-bacterial properties of honey help soothe and heal distressed lips [2].

Ingredients: Honey and sugar

Note: If you can find some Manuka honey, the better. But normal honey too works.

Directions

Step 1: Mix honey and sugar together.

Step 2: Don't make it too fine, as little bit of coarseness is necessary for the scrub to be effective.

Step 3: Apply the mix to your lips.

Step 4: Leave it on the whole night.

Step 5: Wash it off (or what's left of it) with warm water in the morning.

Recipe 2: Berry Blast Lip Sleeping Scrub

As well as being abundant in vitamins A, C, and E, strawberries also contain ellagic acid, which protects your skin from the sun's UV rays. They also contain collagen-producing properties, allowing your skin to retain its suppleness and youthful appearance [3].

Kiwis also contain vitamins C and E and acids that are beneficial to the skin and the regeneration of cells. If you do not have strawberries on hand, consider substituting kiwis. Kiwis also contain a high amount of vitamin C and E [4].

Caffeine, an active ingredient in coffee, reduces pigmentation and tones the lips. The coffee grinds are enriched with antioxidants, and as a result, they effectively exfoliate flaky and chapped lips, resulting in a more youthful appearance [5].

Ingredients: Strawberry or kiwi, vitamin E oil and coffee grounds.

Directions

Step 1: Mash the strawberries or kiwi.

Step 2: For a silkier consistency, add a few drops of vitamin E oil.

Step 3: After that, add some coffee grounds to act as an exfoliant.

Step 4: Mix all the ingredients together and apply to your lips.

Step 5: Leave this mask on overnight and wash it off in the morning with lukewarm water.

Try and let us know in the comments!

