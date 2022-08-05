Kiara Advani's Beauty Tips: 5 Things You Must Know Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Kiara Advani is a total cutie- that's a fact. One thing's for sure: Kiara Advani loves experimental beauty looks. So if it's a trend, Advani's tried it. Monochromatic makeup, holographic highlighter, glitter lipstick, coloured eyeliner.

She has proven her mettle as an actress, but we can't stop admiring her beauty and flawless and radiant skin looks. So whether you love her glowing skin or lustrous hair, here are five beauty tips you can steal from her.

Kiara Advani's Beauty Tips

Kiara's Tip 1: Sunscreen is king!

No matter what the weather is, she always applies sunscreen. You should never step out of the house without wearing sunscreen. The sun's UV rays can cause skin cancer and make your skin look older [1]. Therefore, it's important to use sunscreen regularly, and many safe and effective sunscreens are available for Indian skin. No matter where you live or your skin colour, you can protect yourself from sun damage by wearing sunscreen every day.

Kiara's Tip 2: Ice for eyes and face

To reduce puffiness and fatigue, she applies ice to her face. When applied to the skin, ice can be beneficial for soothing sunburn, reducing swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites, and reducing signs of ageing, including wrinkles [2].

Kiara's Tip 3: Lemon water in the morning

The first thing Kiara does in the morning is drink lemon water, which is a good way to flush out the body's toxins.

Having a glass of warm, antioxidant-rich lemon water on an empty stomach every morning is a great way to keep your skin glowing and radiant. Due to its high concentration of ascorbic acid, this beverage boosts the body's natural immunity. The benefits of vitamin C include protection from flu and colds and enhancing your defence against pathogens [3].

Kiara's Tip 4: Tomato and besan for face

Mix fresh cream with besan and use it as a face pack/scrub - she uses it as a cleanser and exfoliator. She also loves massaging her face with raw tomatoes.

"Putting tomato paste on my face! Believe me, and it will leave you glowing. I highly recommend it," she said in an interview.

Tomatoes are one of the best remedies for healthy skin. From removing tan to fighting excess oil and acne, it can solve half of your skin problems. Not only is it full of nutrients, but it also heals and clarifies the skin. Besan is a natural exfoliant. In addition, by removing dead skin cells, the brighter layer of skin beneath is revealed. However, do not use the besan face pack daily as it may cause dryness [4].

Kiara's Tip 5: Oil hair the right way

According to her, when oiling your hair, do not use a lot of heavy hair oils on the mid and ends, as you will need to use a lot of shampoos to get rid of them, resulting in extremely dry and frizzy hair.

Excessive use of shampoo with a high pH can result in frizzy, unruly hair [5].