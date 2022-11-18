Just In
Katrina Kaif's Top Four Beauty Tips
Katrina Kaif has evolved from a newcomer in Bollywood to a household name in a short span of time - amaze balls, right!
We all know her love for make up - but did you know that Katrina takes her skincare very seriously?
Well, yes, she does!
Take a look at Katrina Kaif's top four beauty tips.
Katrina Kaif's Beauty Tips
Tip 1: Moisturiser - before anything
Katrina recommends moisturising your face before applying makeup. This is the most important thing if you want your foundation to sit correctly.
Everyone can benefit greatly from using a high quality facial moisturiser on a daily basis. By moisturising your face, you will be able to look and feel younger, you will have softer, more elastic skin, and your skin will remain hydrated - however, you must not over-hydrate [1].
2. Sunblock is king!
"The best skincare tip that I ever got, is sunblock. Prevention is better than cure," said Katrina Kaif in an interview with Vogue.
3. Hyaluronic acid is a favourite
"I love hyaluronic acid products. So, if it contains a hyaluronic acid, it would be something I'd love," Kat shared on her Insta stories once.
Hyaluronic acid helps to enhance the flexibility and elasticity of the skin. It also promotes faster wound healing and can reduce scarring [2].
4. Almond oil!
Katrina Kaif frequently uses almond oil as it has emollient properties and can help the skin regain its natural glow. If you do not develop any adverse effects such as allergies, almond oil can be used on a daily basis.
You need to use it daily for at least a couple of weeks to see the positive results of this natural oil [3].
