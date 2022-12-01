Janhvi Kapoor's Favourite Go-To DIY Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For Your Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Janhvi Kapoor loves home remedies when it comes to hair care or skincare - that's no news to us. And that's why she's one of my top five whenever I'm looking for a good hair care or skincare home remedy.

Today, we will be exploring one other favourite ingredient of Janhvi Kapoor, and that is amla - yeap, the Indian gooseberry.

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a superfood that's been popular for ages. Due to an increase in healthy living, Amla has become one of the most consumed Indian berries, but did you know Amla isn't just an immunity booster? This little fruit has so much to offer your body, skin, and hair.

There are several health benefits associated with Amla, ranging from being a natural blood purifier to enhancing immunity due to the presence of vitamin C to being a good source of fibre [1].

Moreover, amla is not just a great addition to your hair oil tradition. Due to its antioxidant properties and melanin-inhibiting properties, it can also be used as a skincare remedy, particularly for those with dull skin or acne-prone skin that needs a boost [2]. Furthermore, it increases the elasticity of the skin, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Let's check out three different ways you can use amla in your skincare routine.

3 Ways To Use Amla For Your Skin

1. For acne-prone skin

Ingredients: Amla juice, honey and turmeric.

Directions

Mix amla juice, honey and turmeric together to create a soft paste.

Apply to your skin.

Let it sit for 15 minutes or until it becomes dry.

Wash it off with warm water.

How does this amla face pack benefit acne-prone skin?

Amla is rich in Vitamin C, so it lightens dark spots and brightens skin overall. Honey is an antioxidant that reduces inflammation, so it calms redness and irritation from a just-popped zit, and curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, fights the tyrosinase enzyme that is responsible for creating dark spots due to hyperpigmentation.

2. For dull skin

Ingredients: Amla and tomato.

Directions

Add tomato cubes and amla powder to a blender.

Blend it into a paste and apply it to your face.

Let it sit for 20-25 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

How does this amla face pack benefit dull skin?

As well as shrinking pores, tomato seeds contain lycopene and beta-carotene, which reduce free radicals and boost collagen production. As a result of vitamin C's inhibition of melanin production when excessive, it also accelerates collagen production in addition to inhibiting the production of dark spots.

3. For oily skin

Ingredients: Amla and pose water.

Directions

Combine two portions of amla powder with some rose water.

Apply the pack to your face.

Leave it on for a few minutes, then wash it off once it dries.

How does this amla face pack benefit oily skin?

A combination of the fatty acids present in amla oil treats acne, and nourishes and soothes the skin tissues; adding rose water to it makes it perfect for people with oily skin since it restores the pH balance of your skin and unclogs your pores.

