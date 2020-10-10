5 Ways To Protect Your Skin From The Sun Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Sun does amazing things for us. It provides warmth, relaxes us and is a great source of vitamin D that is great for our health. But, with all the benefits of the sun, there are also some harms, especially for the skin.

Sun damage is one of the worst damages for the skin. The harmful UV rays of the sun damage the skin and can lead to extreme sunburn. Prolonged exposure to the sun rays causes photodamage overtime. Your skin starts to lose its elasticity, causing fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and many other issues. In fact, the sun is the major reason behind the premature ageing of the skin.

Needless to say, it is important to protect your skin from the sun. Fortunately, it is really easy to do that. Here are 5 ways you can use to protect your skin from the sun. Take a look!

1. Avoid Stepping Out In The Afternoon Sun The sun is at its peak in the afternoon hours i.e. between 11 am to 4 pm. This is also the time when the sun rays are the strongest. Try not to step out into the sun during these peak hours as your skin will endure the most damage during these hours. If you must step out during this time, make sure you have taken all the necessary precautions and covered your skin for utmost protection. 2. Don't Skip Sunscreen We don't take sunscreen seriously. When it comes to protecting your skin from the sun, sunscreen is your ultimate warrior. If you want to keep your skin happy, youthful and healthy, don't step out without applying sunscreen. SPF is an important factor when buying sunscreen. For maximum protection, always get a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Sunscreen is the last step of your make-up routine, so make sure you apply it generously. 3. Reapply Sunscreen Did you know that sunscreen doesn't last all day? Yep, you read that right. Even generously applied, the sunscreen will last you anywhere between 2-3 hours. So, to keep up the protection, you need to reapply the sunscreen every 2-3 hours. This might seem like a task, but with sunscreen on, your skin will be well-protected. 4. Opt For Long Sleeve Clothes If you are going out in the sun and you know that you are going to be outside for a while, if possible, wear clothes with long sleeves. Full sleeve clothes provide you with better protection from the sun by limiting the exposure area. Also, dark clothing with tightly woven fabric is much more efficient at blocking the sun rays than light-hued clothing with loosely woven fabric. So, plan your outfits better to get maximum sun protection. 5. Wear Hat Photoageing is one of the major damages done by the harmful rays of the sun. Exposure to the sun for a long leads to fine And nobody wants premature skin ageing. So, it is important that you protect your face from the sun. Of course, the sunscreen will do its job, but extra protection won't harm anybody. A hat or a cap is a perfect way to do that. It protects your face from the harsh sun rays and also makes a style statement. It's a win-win situation. What more could you want!