Are You Cleaning Your Jade Roller? Here's How To Clean Your Jade Roller And Why Should You Do It

Jade roller has been a game-changer in the skincare routine of those who use it. The stunning-looking paint-roller kind tool has many delightful benefits to offer. The soothing jade roller relaxes your skin, reduces the puffiness under your eyes, boost blood circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage. All these make the jade roller a God-sent entity for your skin. But, there is an aspect of jade rollers that we hardly consider. And that is how hygienic it is to use a jade roller and should you wash it?

The answer to that is- no and yes. No, the jade roller is not as hygienic as you would like to think and yes, you need to wash it clean. Our skin produces oil, suffers from clogged pores and is prone to bacterial infestation. And thus using the jade roller on the skin exposes it to a lot of hazards. And then there are times you use the jade roller with some skincare products to ensure better penetration of the product. Also, the fact that you use it again and again on your skin makes it even more important to ensure it is clean and safe to use on the skin.

How To Clean The Jade Roller

There are two ways to clean the jade roller.

Method 1- Using soap and water

Before moving to the actual cleaning, use a dry cloth to wipe out any grime on the outer surface. Make a soap solution using lukewarm water, dip another soft cloth or towel in the solution and wipe the roller clean. After you are done, keep the roller on a dry cloth until it is completely dry.

Alternatively, you can dip the jade roller in the lukewarm soap solution for a few seconds and wipe it clean afterwards.

Method 2- Using rubbing alcohol

To deep cleanse the roller and ensure that is completely bacteria-free you can use rubbing alcohol. However, we would like to mention that using alcohol on the jade might damage it.

Moving on to the cleaning, spray some rubbing alcohol on the jade roller and wipe it clean. Keep it on a dry cloth until it is completely dry.

Alternatively, you can dip the jade roller in the rubbing alcohol for a few seconds and wiping it clean later.

How Often Should You Clean The Jade Roller

Ideally, you should clean your jade roller after every use. If you are too lazy though, you can clean it once a week.

However, if you suffer from skin issues such as acne, you definitely need to wash it clean after every use.

If you are a professional using a jade roller on different customers, make sure to clean it after each use.