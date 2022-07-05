Just In
3 Honey-Based Remedies For Monsoon Lips: Bid Adieu To Cracked, Chapped Lips
During the rainy season, weather changes can lead to many skin conditions. Therefore, your skincare routine should be modified to avoid the adverse effects of seasonal changes on your skin, which also applies to your lips.
As a result of the humid weather on rainy days, our skin's barrier function is affected, which leads to an increase in Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL), which leads to dry skin. Humidity often causes lips to appear pale, which requires special attention.
DIY Honey-Based Lip Scrubs
Honey can help moisturise your lips and prevent cracked lips from becoming infected. Additionally, it is a mild exfoliator that can remove dry, dead skin from your lips. Use a cotton swab or your fingers to apply organic honey to your lips throughout the day. Here are three honey-based remedies for monsoon lips.
1. Honey-almond scrub
Almost all scrubs, including lip scrubs, contain honey as a humectant. For this homemade lip scrub, combine it with sugar and almond oil.
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp almond oil
Directions
- Mix all the ingredients well.
- Apply on the lips twice, every day.
- Store in an airtight container.
2. Honey-coconut scrub
Featuring coconut oil, olive oil, and honey, this DIY lip scrub is incredibly moisturising.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp coconut oil, softened
- ¼ cup coconut sugar
- Pinch of vanilla bean powder
- 1 tsp olive oil
Directions:
- Mix the honey, coconut oil, and vanilla bean powder in a bowl.
- Add the coconut sugar and stir until well combined.
- Add the olive oil and mix well.
- Store in an airtight container.
3. Brown sugar-honey scrub
With olive oil and honey as the humectants of choice, this lip scrub exfoliates your lips, leaving them supple and soft.
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp white sugar
- 1 tsp honey
- ½ tsp olive oil
Directions
- Mix all the ingredients well, until it forms a paste.
- Apply on lips every day.
- Store in an airtight container.
