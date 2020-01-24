Worried About Skin Ageing? Try These Fabulous Homemade Anti-Ageing Packs To Get Youthful Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and age spots- all these are signs of skin ageing and a cause of concern. While it is completely natural for these signs to appear with age, premature ageing of the skin calls for immediate action. Another thing to know here is that if you start at the right time, you can delay the process of skin ageing. A healthy diet and proper care are the keys to supple, youthful skin.

When it comes to taking care of your skin, we immediately turn to store-bought products that most often can not walk the talk and disappoint us. Home remedies come to your rescue here. Homemade packs made with natural, skin-enriching ingredients can refresh and rejuvenate your skin.

Here we have curated a list of homemade anti-ageing face packs that are easy to whip up and will reduce the appearance of signs of ageing.

1. Honey And Egg White Honey has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and maintain the collagen level of the skin to prevent fine lines and wrinkles[1]. Egg white contains proteins and vitamin A that help to smoothen fine lines and wrinkles. Ingredients 1 teaspoon honey

1 egg white Directions for use Separate the egg white in a bowl and beat it until you get a smooth paste.

Add honey to this and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face and massage your face in a circular upward motion for about 2 minutes.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 2. Cocoa Powder And Yogurt Cocoa is enriched with anti-ageing properties. The flavanols present in cocoa have shown to diminish signs of skin ageing[2]. On the other hand, yogurt contains lactic acid that removes dead skin cells to improve skin elasticity and appearance. Ingredients 1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp yogurt Directions for use Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl into a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 3. Papaya, Yogurt And Lemon Juice Loved for its health benefits, papaya contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that ward off fine lines and wrinkles[3]. The alpha hydroxy acid present in both lemon juice and curd rejuvenates the skin and makes for an amazing anti-ageing remedy[4]. Ingredients 2 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp yogurt

1/2 tsp lemon juice Directions for use Take the papaya pulp in a bowl.

Add yogurt and lemon juice to it and mix it well to get a paste.

Leave it on to dry for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 4. Apple, Cucumber And Potato Apples are a rich source of vitamin C that improves the collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity and appearance[5]. The high water content of cucumber helps to keep the skin hydrated and supple[6]. Potatoes contain an enzyme known as catecholase that reduces the dark spots and brightens your skin. This face pack is ideal to tackle sagging skin and age spots. Ingredients 1 apple

1/2 cucumber

1 potato Directions for use Deseed the apple and peel the potato and cucumber.

Grind them together in a blender to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Walnut, Yogurt And Almond Oil Walnuts have strong moisturising and antioxidant properties and that makes it an effective anti-ageing agent[7]. An ingredient in various anti-ageing formulations, almonds oil is highly moisturising and nourishing for the skin[8]. Ingredient 3-4 walnuts

2 tbsp yogurt

A few drops of almond oil Directions for use Crush the walnuts into a fine powder.

Add yogurt and almond oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Relax for 20-25 minutes while the mixture dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water. 6. Rice Powder And Milk Ferulic acid present in rice nourishes the skin and prevents skin ageing[9]. Milk exfoliates and deep cleanses the skin to improve its texture and appearance. Ingredients 1/4th cup rice powder

3 tbsp milk Directions for use In a bowl, mix the two ingredients to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 7. Avocado, Honey And Tea Tree Oil Avocado is a rich source of fatty acids and vitamins A, C, K that improve skin elasticity and texture to fight skin ageing[10]. Honey has excellent emollient properties to keep the skin hydrated[11] while the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil keep your skin healthy and away from harmful bacteria[12]. Ingredients 1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp honey

3-4 drops of tea tree oil Directions for use Take the avocado into a bowl and mash it into pulp.

Add honey and tea tree oil to this and mix well to get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Relax and wait for the paste to dry.

Once done, rinse it off thoroughly. 8. Banana And Honey Rich in calcium, potassium and natural oils, banana is shown to nourish the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles[13] while honey brightens and moisturises your skin. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey Directions for use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add honey to it and mix it into a paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 9. Avocado And Oats Avocado improves collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity while oats gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities. This combination, therefore, gives you a powerful anti-ageing remedy. Ingredients 1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp oats Directions for use In a bowl, mash the avocado into pulp using a fork.

Add oats to this and mix it well.

Gently massage your face using this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on your face for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water. 10. Aloe Vera And Lemon Known for its hydrating effect, aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties to rejuvenate the skin and fight signs of skin ageing[14]. Ingredients 1 tbsp aloe vera

1/2 tbsp lemon juice Directions for use Mix the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the resulting paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 11. Egg White And Strawberry Egg white and strawberry contain lots of skin-nourishing and anti-ageing properties that improve skin elasticity and tightens the skin to ward off fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin[15]. Ingredients 3-4 ripe strawberries

1 egg white Directions for use Mash the strawberries into pulp using a fork and keep it aside.

Whisk the egg white until you get a smooth paste.

Add the strawberry pulp to this and mix well.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 12. Banana, Honey And Milk Cream The mix of these ingredients nor only fights skin ageing but also improves its appearance. Banana makes your skin soft and plump while honey brightens and moisturises it. Milk cream will remove the dirt and impurities and deeply cleanses your skin. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk cream Method of use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add honey and milk cream to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 13. Cocoa Powder And Milk The delicious mix of cocoa powder and milk will boost collagen production in the skin and improve skin complexion as well. Ingredients 1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp milk Directions for use Take the cocoa powder in a bowl.

Add milk to this and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

These were some simple and effective remedies to try if you are facing the issue of ageing skin. Apply these packs weekly for a few months and you will gradually see the change in your skin. Apart from using these remedies, you also need to keep your diet in check to enjoy the full benefits of these homemade anti-ageing face packs.