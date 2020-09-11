Suffering From Teenage Acne? Use These Home Remedies For Instant Relief Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne is a skin condition that is common among teenagers. However common it may be, it is always a struggle to deal with. Whether it is your first time dealing with a pimple or the nth, it makes you conscious and can be a terrible blow on your confidence.

You spend hours and hours in front of the mirror, staring at the pimple or scrolling through your phone trying to get a solution. None of this does anything to help with the issue. Luckily, all that you need to beat acne is present in your kitchen.

Home remedies are the best when it comes to treating teenage acne. These contain natural ingredients that are replete with amazing skin-enriching properties and are gentle on the skin. This also teaches you that you do not need to spend tons on chemical products to get flawless skin. A nourishing face mask made up of a couple of natural ingredients can do the trick.

If you want to know about the home remedies that can provide you instant relief from the discomfort of acne, read on. But before that, let's understand what causes teen acne.

What Causes Teenage Acne?

Almost 80% of teens suffer from acne. This is an awfully large percentage, right? That makes you wonder that there must be something in the teenage years that causes this flare-up. You are absolutely right. Your hormones are the culprit here.

Acne On Your Mind? These 20 Preventive Tips Will Help You Get Clear Skin

During your teenage years, your hormones change at a rapid pace. This sends your sebaceous glands into overdrive. Your skin produces more oil. The excess oil coupled with dead skin and other grime settles into your pores, clogging them and causing acne.[1][2] The clogged pores and hair follicles attract bacteria and thus infecting your skin and causing inflammation and pain. So, if as a teenager, you haven't experienced acne, consider yourself among the lucky ones.

While acne usually clears up after some time(unless you do something to make it worse aka picking the zits), the pain and discomfort associated with it are terrible. Then there are the scars that acne leaves behind. So, it is best to deal with the issue as soon as possible.

Scroll down to know about the home remedies that you can use to get rid of teenage acne once and for all.

Home Remedies For Teenage Acne

1. Turmeric and milk Turmeric has strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and healing properties that significantly improve acne.[3] The lactic acid present in milk is a gentle skin exfoliator. It helps to remove the dead skin and grime, unclogging the pores making your skin acne-free.[4] What you need ½ tsp turmeric

2 tbsp milk Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy several times a week until you see some improvement. 2. Tea tree oil A popular choice for many skin ailments, tea tree oil is widely known to treat acne owing to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It not only helps to clear the acne but also provides relief from the inflammation and pain caused by acne.[5][6] What you need 2 drops of tea tree oil

12 drops of carrier oil of your choice(coconut oil/almond oil/jojoba oil) Method of use Dilute the tea tree oil by adding it to the carrier oil of your choice.

Use a cotton pad to apply the concoction on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week until the acne starts to subside. How To Do Facial Massage For Glowing Skin 3. Honey and turmeric Honey is a natural emollient that makes your skin hydrated and soft. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey are naturally rejuvenating and soothing for the skin and help to provide immense relief from acne.[7] What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 tsp turmeric powder Method of use Mix the honey with the turmeric powder.

Apply the mixture all over your face.

Wait for 20 minutes before washing it off.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the best result. 4. Cucumber, oatmeal and yogurt You might have used cucumber for relieving the stress from your eyes. But, the soothing properties of cucumber also work great to soothe the irritation and pain of acne.[8] Both oatmeal and yogurt are mild skin exfoliators that unclog the skin pores and promote healing.[9] What you need 1 small cucumber

1 cup oatmeal

1 tsp yogurt Method of use Blend the cucumber with the oatmeal to get a paste.

Take one tablespoon of the paste obtained above and mix it thoroughly with the yogurt.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing it off.

Repeat this remedy once or twice a week for the best result. 5. Neem Due to its antibacterial properties, neem is one of the most sought after treatment for dandruff. But, the antibacterial properties of neem also makes it an immensely potent treatment for acne. It wards off the harmful bacterial and keeps your skin squeaky clean to inhibit acne.[10] [11] What you need A handful of neem leaves

½ litre water Method of use Put the neem leaves in the water and boil it until the water turns green.

Allow the water to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the solution and store it in a container.

Soak a cotton ball with this solution and use it wipe your face gently.

Repeat this remedy every day until the acne starts to clear. 6. Lemon and honey Lemon is a rich source of vitamin C that helps to clear the skin and improve the collagen production in the skin to keep your skin youthful and glowing.[12] Besides, the acidic properties of lemon help to balance the oil production in the skin preventing acne. However, we do suggest you exercise caution while applying lemon on the face. It can irritate the skin. So, if you have sensitive skin, we suggest you don't use this remedy. What you need 1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey Method of use In a bowl, mix lemon juice and honey.

Apply the mixture to all over your face or just the affected areas.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for the desired result. 7. Apple Cider Vinegar The antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar will cleanse your skin deeply and keep all the harmful bacteria at bay and thus help you get rid of acne.[13] What you need 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup of water Method of use Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding it to the water.

Sip a cotton ball in the solution and put in all over the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat the remedy 1-2 times in a week for the best result. Some Important Tips To Keep Acne In Check Apart from these home remedies, if you really want to fast-track the healing, you need to keep in mind certain things. Below are some important tips that will help to keep your acne in check. Keep your face clean. The dirt particles and grime when settles in your pores, ends up clogging them. This makes the acne worse. To prevent that, wash your face twice a day with a gentle antibacterial cleanser.

De-stress. One of the major reasons for acne we have ignored for too long is stress. Your skin acts up when you are stressed. Take a few minutes off every day and try to release the stress Yoga and meditation are two very effective ways to de-stress.

Eat healthily. Your diet reflects on the skin. Eating oily and high sugar foods make your skin break out. Switch to a diet rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Green vegetables, fruits, legumes and nuts are a must-have in your dirt.

Exercise regularly. Physical activity not only keeps the teenager's health in check but also balance the hormones that can cause acne flare-ups. Take out at least 15-20 minutes every day for a refreshing workout.

Do not bombard your skin with products. As someone who is newly exposed to the world of cosmetics, we have a natural tendency to go overboard. Excessive products on the skin can clog your pores and eventually lead to acne. Keep your skincare and make-up routine to the minimum, especially if you have acne-prone skin.