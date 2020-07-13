12 Most Effective Home Remedies For Rosacea On Face

1. Aloe Vera A natural healer, aloe vera has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce the redness and inflammation of the skin.[2] How to use Take some aloe vera gel and apply it on the affected areas. If possible, try to scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf. Leave it on your skin for 15-20 minutes to dry and wash it off using cold water. Alternatively, you can also drink aloe vera water every day to flush out toxins from your system and begin the healing process of your skin.

2. Green Tea Green tea is a popular remedy to many of your major skin problems, including rosacea. It has strong antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory properties that can calm the inflammation of the skin.[3] How to use Brew a cup of green tea. After it cools down a bit, keep it in the refrigerator. Take out the chilled green tea after about 45 minutes. Dip a clean washcloth in the tea. Now, take the soaked washcloth and apply it to the affected areas, gently massaging your face. Let your skin soak up the goodness of the green tea.

3. Honey Honey is one of nature's best defence against dry and irritated skin. The emollient properties of honey keep the moisture locked in your skin and the irritation at bay while the anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties work to soothe the skin and reduce the inflammation.[4] How to use Massage some honey on the affected area for 3-5 minutes. Let is sink into your skin and work its magic for another half an hour. Wash it off using lukewarm water and watch your skin getting better with each use.

4. Essential Oils Essential oils such as lavender and tea tree are a great remedy for rosacea because of their potent anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and healing properties. However, these do need to be diluted before usage.[5][6] How to use Mix 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil, tea tree oil or rosehip essential oil in a tablespoon of carrier oil of your choice- coconut oil, almond oil or avocado oil. Apply it on the affected areas before going to bed and wash it off in the morning.

5 Oatmeal Oatmeal possesses hydrating, exfoliating and anti-inflammatory properties that are capable of clearing up the skin and fighting inflammation.[7] How to use Grind ½ cup of oatmeal. Add ¼ cup of water in it to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste on the affected areas. Wait 20 minutes for it to dry before washing it off with cold water and pat dry.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is of interest in treating rosacea for its anti-inflammatory properties that possibly provide instant relief to your skin.[8] But you have to be really careful while dealing with apple cider vinegar. It is extremely important to dilute apple cider vinegar before using or it will end up burning your skin. Those with sensitive skin should refrain from using apple cider vinegar altogether. How to use Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 8 tablespoons of water to dilute it. Dip a clean washcloth in the solution and apply the soaked washcloth to the affected areas. Wait for 10 minutes before taking off the washcloth and rinsing your face thoroughly with cold water.

7. Cucumber The cooling cucumber with its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, and high water content is perfect to redness and inflammation of the skin.[9] How to use Refrigerate a cucumber for about 45 minutes. Take it out and cut it into thin slices. Apply the cold cucumber slices on the affected areas. Leave it on for 10-15 minute before removing the slices and starting with another batch. Alternatively, you can also apply cucumber paste on the affected areas and wash it off after 10-15 minutes.

8. Turmeric The golden spice, turmeric contains an active component called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory and healing properties that are proven to be effective against rosacea.[7] How to use Add enough water to turmeric powder to get a smooth paste. Apply this paste on the affected areas and wash it off after 10-15 minutes. Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Rosacea On Face Apart from these topical remedies, you need to make some lifestyles changes to boost the process and reduce rosacea on the face.

9. Change Your Diet To reduce rosacea and keep it in check, you need to change your diet towards more healthy and organic foods and less processed foods.[10] Your skin can react to the high sugar, oily and processed food with inflammation, irritation and redness. Foods that fight inflammation such as ginger, garlic, green tea, turmeric and onion are particularly helpful in reducing the swelling and itchiness. Try to incorporate in your diet green leafy vegetables and fruits for they are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats such as coconut oil and avocado that regulate stress and hormones to fight inflammation. Reducing your caffeine and alcohol intake also helps in keeping rosacea in check.

10. De-Stress Stress is one of the main triggers for rosacea. Stress compromises your skin's ability to repair itself and fight the inflammation, causing rosacea to flare up. Your skin needs you to take some time off from your hectic schedule and do some mind-calming and de-stressing activities. You can do meditation and yoga to help manage your stress. Getting a night of good 8-hour sleep is also necessary to help heal your skin. [11]

11. Wear SPF Regularly Sun damage is faced by millions of people in the world. Overexposure to the harmful rays of the sun can damage your skin causing sunburn, redness, inflammation and irritation. Reducing skin irritability is an important step in reducing and managing rosacea. In addition to a rock-solid skincare routine, protect your skin from sun damage by applying sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.[11]