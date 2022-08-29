Just In
Gigi Hadid Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine: For All The New Moms Out There!
She may have California-girl good looks and a preppy face, but her style says bona fide knockout. Whether it's midriff-baring two-pieces or curve-hugging dresses with plunging necklines, Hadid knows how to dress her curves and her face!
A new beauty tutorial from Gigi Hadid shows us how she gets ready as a new mom. During her pregnancy with Khai, the model switched to natural skin care products, mostly made from olive-tree extract. However, postpartum, Hadid shares an undated routine, adjusted to new motherhood.
Gigi Hadid Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine
1. The switch to organic products
The new mom first said that she moved to more organic and cleaner products as soon as she learned of her pregnancy. Then, she revealed that she used a brand which creates its products using olive tree extracts such as moisturiser and oils.
Organic skincare products are made of natural ingredients without any chemical elements. The ingredients are organically farmed and do not contain genetically modified materials, synthetic residues, or chemicals. Natural skincare is made from nutritionally rich and safe ingredients for the skin and the environment [1].
2. Moisturing is key
Hadid says she's all about keeping her skin moisturised. "I've now moved into my winter routine, which for me, is about a thicker moisturiser," the model explains, liberally applying the moisturising over her face in the Vogue video. Following that, she uses moringa-oil concentrate, designed for extremely dry skin, which is how she describes hers.
Moringa's high omega content and antioxidant properties make it a very effective moisturiser. In addition to softening, soothing, and protecting the skin, it is effective in treating chapped lips and other rough and dry skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis [2].
3. Drug store makeup for the win
Although this is not entirely specific to her post-pregnancy skincare- it is a major part of her routine. Hadid said she didn't think makeup had to be very expensive; except during her pregnancy, when she wanted to use clean products, she used makeup from the drugstore. In addition, Gigi Hadid said in the video that she does her own facial because she knows how gentle she needs to be on her skin and doesn't want a lot of hands touching it.
4. Toothpaste on the pimple
Hadid says she's not immune to breakouts despite her consistently dry skin. So whenever she gets a pimple, she uses an old-fashioned home remedy. "A strange thing that I do, which my mom taught me, is I put toothpaste on spots at night, and it dries it out," she says.
Toothpaste contains several ingredients that can irritate your skin, such as hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, alcohol, and menthol - so we wouldn't recommend this for everyone [3].
5. Lip care is a must
Hadid is also meticulous about her lips. The model says she moisturises her lips with balm before applying makeup. "When you moisturise your lips in the beginning, then it can kind of sit on your lips through your routine, so when you get to lipstick at the end, it has sat for a bit," she explains.
As Hadid reflects on her journey into motherhood, she emphasises the importance of being easy on oneself. "I just want to remind those of you watching that this is not how I look every day," she says. "Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup or, you know, just putting on deodorant is like, we're doing great."
