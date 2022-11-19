Just In
The Easiest Acne Routine For Everyone Who Can't Stand A 12-Step Routine
Stubborn acne is the worst - I'm sure y'all agree with me on that. For someone who struggles with acne or pimples, it is imperative to have a good skincare routine. And a good skincare routine is all about covering the base well so that you have a strong routine that benefits your skin.
No, no, don't leave now - I will not bore you with a 12-step or 24-step skincare routine for acne. But a simple and easy one for everyone out there who simply cannot commit to a looooong step-by-step guide EVERY SINGLE DAY.
So, for all the lazy gworls out there, here is the easiest acne routine.
Note: The acne routine mentioned in this article is for people with minor acne.
Easiest Acne Routine For Everyone
Morning Routine For Acne
Step 1: Wash your face
If you have acne, you know you need to wash your face every day, but did you know you don't need an acne-fighting face wash? Unfortunately, most acne cleansers are too harsh and dry, leaving your skin more vulnerable to breakouts than healing.
Use a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser instead. It'll dissolve excess oil, dirt, and bacteria without irritating your skin.
Step 2: Moisturise
Without moisture, oily and acne-prone skin goes into overdrive, clogging pores and producing too much oil to compensate. So, the opposite of what you want. Instead, use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and/or ceramides to keep your skin balanced and hydrated.
Step 3: Wear SPF
When you get a pimple, you get annoying marks and scars that linger for weeks-sometimes months-and UV exposure worsens them and can also cause skin cancer and premature ageing. So, lovelies, don't forget to use sunscreen, please.
It's important to use a formula that:
1. Has SPF 30 or more, which is the daily minimum recommended by dermatologists.
2. Protects against both UVA and UVB rays (the damage-causing kind).
3. It is non-comedogenic, which means it doesn't clog pores.
Night-time Routine For Acne
Step 1: Wash your face
No matter how tired you are, wash your face before bed - and face wipes don't cut it. To remove all the gunk accumulated on your skin during the day, use the same cleanser you used in the morning.
If you wear makeup, experts recommend double cleansing-using an oil-based cleanser first to break down your foundation and eye makeup, then your gentle cleanser to rinse everything off-because face washes alone do not effectively clean pores.
Step 2: Apply an acne treatment
Choose from serums or gels with active ingredients like Adapalene, Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide, or Niacinamide. For example, try adapalene or salicylic acid for blackheads and whiteheads and benzoyl peroxide or niacinamide for pustules.
Benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and niacinamide can usually be used daily, but start by using them every other night, gradually building your tolerance to daily use.
Step 3: Moisturise, again
Your skin will need all the hydration it can get, so layer the same moisturizer you used in the morning. Most night creams contain active ingredients, and your skin will get what it needs to fight acne from the acne treatment gel/cream. However, mixing and matching too many active ingredients can irritate and even render your products ineffective.
Happy acne-treating, everybody!
