DIY Home Remedies For Dry Hands That Work Fast!
Dry hands - they are quite common and are brought about in large part by environmental influences.
You may experience painful dry hands if you frequently wash dishes or live in a cold, dry climate.
Having dry skin can be uncomfortable and itchy, regardless of whether it is caused by ageing, an underlying skin condition, or environmental factors [1].
Note: Your dry skin does not necessarily require a visit to a dermatologist if it is only minor and does not cause any flaking, redness, or discomfort. Consider adding a natural remedy to your home skincare routine instead.
The ingredients for these dry-skin remedies may already be in your home. Take a look.
Dry Hands: DIY Home Remedies That Work Fast
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is a common ingredient in skin care products due to its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties. Aloe vera can be purchased over the counter, and it provides safe and natural moisturisation [2].
2. Oatmeal soak
It is beneficial to add an oatmeal cup to a warm bath to help hydrate dry skin naturally. The oat product itself is soothing, and it facilitates the retention of moisture by the skin [3].
3. Avocado mask
Another natural way to soothe dry skin is to create a homemade avocado mask. Puree half an avocado with 1 teaspoon (tsp) of olive oil, or add 1 tablespoon (tbsp) of honey if your skin is severe.
After applying the mask to your hands, wash it off after fifteen to twenty minutes. Your hands should feel moisturised, but you can double up the hydrating effect by applying your regular moisturiser as well.
As an added bonus, you can use this avocado mask on your face as well.
4. Milk compress
Aside from having anti-inflammatory properties, milk also contains lactic acid which is a mild, natural exfoliant [4].
You can make a milk compress by soaking a clean cloth in cool milk and holding it over any dry areas.
Apply these compresses to your skin for five to ten minutes at a time. You can also use them to soothe itchy, irritated skin.
5. Olive oil and sugar scrub
By combining olive oil and sugar, you can create a naturally moisturising, exfoliating scrub.
Combine 1/2 cups of sugar with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. The scrub can be infused with an essential oil like lavender, which provides a pleasant fragrance and can promote relaxation. Rub the scrub gently into your skin, then wash it off [5].
Finally, apply a soothing moisturiser to lock in the benefits of freshly exfoliated skin.
Here are some additional tips to help you manage dry hands:
- Use a humidifier
- When spending a prolonged period of time in the water, wear gloves.
- Avoid soap
- Use moisturisers
- Make sure you practice skin-friendly bathing habits. Avoid hot showers and limit your bath time to ten minutes.
- Do not expose your skin to harsh chemicals.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Avoid hot air dryers.
