5 Amazing DIY Facial Mists For Oily Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Oily skin is characterised by excess sebum production. That means it secrets more oil than the other skin types. Hence the shine, the clogged pores and the frequent breakouts. But that doesn't mean that you don't need to moisturise and hydrate your skin. Oily skin needs the goodness of moisturisation as much as any other skin type. And that is where facial mists can help you.

Has the craze of facial mists reached you yet? Facial mists can be a game-changer in your skincare routine and are worth giving a chance. But if you have oily skin, you might be sceptical to use a product that adds moisture to your skin.

And so, to make the matter simple, today we're here to discuss what facial mists are and some amazing DIY facial mists that are ideal for oily skin. Let's begin, shall we?

What Is Facial Mist?

Our skin goes through so much during the day. Dirt, pollution, harmful rays of the sun, lack of proper care and an unhealthy diet can have a drastic effect on your skin. And so, you need to constantly nourish and moisturise your skin. That is what a facial mist does.

Facial mists are packed with soothing, hydrating and nourishing ingredients that give your skin a boost of refreshment and hydration. You can use it throughout the day when you feel your skin is looking dead, tired and dull. Just spray some mist on your face and you'll notice an instant change.

And now, let's look at some of the DIY facial mists for oily skin that are easy to whip up and packed with nourishing ingredients.

DIY Facial Mists For Oily Skin

1. Neem and clove essential oil

This is a great facial mist that not only helps to control excess oil production on the face but also fights breakouts and other issues caused due to oily skin. Neem has antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay and soothes your skin.[1] The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antimicrobial properties of clove essential oil[2] add to the mix and give you nourished and hydrated skin.

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

4 cups of water

3-4 drops of clove essential oil

Method of use

Take the water in a bowl and add the neem leaves to it.

Put it on flame and let it boil until the water is reduced to 1/4th of its initial quantity.

Strain the mixture to get a neem solution.

Let it cool down before pouring it into a spray bottle.

Add clove essential oil to it and shake well.

Spray it 2-3 times on your face and allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Use the mist as and when needed throughout the day.

2. Green tea and vitamin E

Green tea has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that nourish and soothe the skin. Besides, it contains phenols that help to control oil production in the skin.[3] Vitamin E is a great antioxidant that makes your skin soft and firm.[4]

Ingredients

2 green tea bags

2 cups of water

2-3 drops of vitamin E oil

Method of use

Take the water in a bowl, put it on flame and bring it to a boil.

Dip the green tea bags in the water.

Let it soak for about an hour.

Take out the tea bags and pour the solution in a spray bottle.

Add vitamin E oil to this and shake well.

Spray 2-3 pumps of this mist on your face and let it get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Use the mist as and when needed throughout the day.

3. Cucumber and witch hazel

Known for its moisturising properties, cucumber is extremely soothing and hydrating for the skin and help to rejuvenate the skin.[5] Witch hazel has astringent, antiseptic and antioxidant properties that help to tackle oily skin while nourishing the skin.[6]

Ingredients

2 cucumbers

1 tbsp witch hazel

Method of use

Grate the cucumbers and squeeze out its juice in a bowl.

Add witch hazel to this and mix well.

Pour the mixture to a spray bottle and mix well.

Spray 2-3 pumps of the mixture on your face.

Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Use the mist as and when required throughout the day.

4. Aloe vera, lemon, rose and mint

Rich in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, aloe vera hydrates and nourishes that skin without making it greasy. It also helps to improve the skin appearance by reducing fine lines, wrinkles and acne scars.[7] Lemon has astringent properties that help to control the excess oil production in the skin. Rose has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe, refresh and rejuvenate the skin. It hydrates the skin and leaves you with soft and supple skin. Mint not only keeps the skin hydrated but it also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that give you healthy and nourished skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

A handful of rose petals

A handful of mint leaves

A bowl of warm water

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a spray bottle.

Add lemon juice to it, shake well and keep it aside.

Now add the rose petals and mint leaves to warm water, put it on flame and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Allow the mixture to cool down before straining it and adding it to the spray bottle. Shake well.

Spray 2-3 pumps of the mixture on your face.

Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Use the mist as and when required throughout the day.

5. Green tea and witch hazel

The antioxidant properties of green tea mixed with the astringent properties of witch hazel make up for an effective facial mist that hydrates and rejuvenates the skin and also helps to cleanse and tighten the skin pores to give you soft and firm skin.

Ingredients

1 cup green tea

1 tsp witch hazel

1-2 drops jojoba oil

Method of use

Brew a cup of green tea using two tea bags.

Add witch hazel and jojoba oil to this and mix well.

Let the mixture cool down before pouring it in a spray bottle.

Shake the bottle well and spray 2-3 pumps of the mixture on your face.

Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Use the mist as and when required throughout the day.

View Article References [1] National Research Council (US) Panel on Neem. Neem: A Tree For Solving Global Problems. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 1992. [2] Cortés-Rojas, D. F., de Souza, C. R., & Oliveira, W. P. (2014). Clove (Syzygium aromaticum): a precious spice.Asian Pacific journal of tropical biomedicine,4(2), 90–96. doi:10.1016/S2221-1691(14)60215-X [3] Saric, S., Notay, M., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Green Tea and Other Tea Polyphenols: Effects on Sebum Production and Acne Vulgaris.Antioxidants (Basel, Switzerland),6(1), 2. doi:10.3390/antiox6010002 [4] Keen, M. A., & Hassan, I. (2016). Vitamin E in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,7(4), 311–315. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.185494 [5] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber.Fitoterapia,84, 227-236. [6] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells.Journal of inflammation (London, England),8(1), 27. doi:10.1186/1476-9255-8-27 [7] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.44785