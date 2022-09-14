Just In
BTS’s Jungkook Skincare Routine: The K-pop Heartthrob Swears By This Kitchen Ingredient!
To say that the K-pop boy band BTS took the world by storm is an understatement - the BTS ARMY is proof of that. It's no secret that Jungkook is one of Korea's most famous idols. He's great at singing, dancing, rapping, and songwriting - an all-rounder, really.
It's no secret that men's grooming rituals have evolved beyond just shampoo and soap, deodorant, a face wash and shaving cream to include skin-caring steps including double cleansing, toning, moisturising and eye creams, plus some feature-defining make-up.
"Not only did BTS win, and not only are they performing soon, they are GLOWING drop a skin care routine I need that radiance in my life," the ARMY tweeted once.
And today, we are going to tap into the skincare routine of Jungkook, the lead man in BTS.
BTS's Jungkook Skincare Routine
"I'm here for BTS Korean skincare lewk. give me glass skin. give me dewy. give me clear complexion. whats the steps? what products? wheres the tutorial?" another fan tweeted.
1. Sheet masks - a k-beauty staple
"We use sheet masks to tighten our pores," said Suga, on behalf of his team. Sheet masks are an easy, effective way to give your skin a boost of vitamins and moisture. They're also a fun way to pamper yourself at home.
2. Of course, sunscreen
The entire BTS has, on several occasions, highlighted the importance of wearing sunscreen. Using sunscreen on your face helps keep your complexion even. Sun damage is one of the many causes of uneven skin tones, and wearing sun cream helps prevent them. Sunscreen protects your skin from UV rays, but that's one of the most important benefits [1].
3. Kombucha
A fan asked Jung Kook what he was drinking during a live; he said "kombucha" and how he drinks two sachets a day. Organic acids and natural probiotics in kombucha help improve the skin barrier and hydrate the skin, preventing breakouts and maintaining the skin's natural balance [2].
4. Apple cider vinegar, toner and cream for the glow
In an interview with Allure, Jungkook said he washes his face with toner and cream at night and in the morning. Jungkook revealed on Super Junior's Kiss the Radio interview that he started adding apple cider vinegar to his skincare routine because he heard it helps clear scars.
"You dissolve it in water and wash your face with that twice a week," he said.
The antimicrobial properties of ACV may help ease infections and soothe irritation, and you can add it to your bath to boost your skincare routine. You can also use ACV to restore the pH balance of your skin because it's a mild acid [3].
5. Lip balm for soft, lush lips
BTS takes good care of their lips. Jungkook alternates between tinted lip balms and strawberry-flavoured ones. Since your lips are thin, they are more prone to dryness. Lip balms help protect your lips from dry air, wind, and especially cold weather.
