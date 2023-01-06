Just In
Bipasha Basu's All Organic Skincare Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For All Skin Types!
Bipasha Basu is the OG hot gurl of Bollywood - no lie detected there. In her beauty rituals, Bollywood's beauty icon Bipasha Basu often indulges in the goodness of organic products.
Besides using simple home hacks straight from her pantry, she trusts simple but effective home remedies. Every Indian grandmother knows the secret to a glowing complexion: besan or gram flour.
Well, celebs, being celebs, sometimes get expensive treatments, but let's just talk about natural skincare right now.
Whether it is used in laddoos or that which covers pakoras, besan (gram flour) has a variety of uses in Indian cuisine. And did you know that besan is good for your skin?
Besan For Your Skin
Traditionally, gram flour aka besan has been used in Indian cooking extensively and has taken on various forms like halwa, ladoo, pakoras, etc. It is commonly referred to as Besan, and is widely used in Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi cuisine as a ground mixture of chickpeas, chickpea or gram flour.
There are many health benefits associated with besan flour, including its high protein content, unsaturated fatty acids such as linoleic and oleic acids, and vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin, folate, and beta-carotene [1].
With its ability to work on all types of skin, besan (gram flour) is the optimal cleanser. It can be used alone or in conjunction with other ingredients to create the perfect beauty formula.
Here are three ways you can use besan on your skin.
3 Ways To Use Besan For Skincare
1. For acne scars
- Put 1 tablespoon of besan, 14 tablespoons of turmeric, and 1 and 12 tablespoons of fresh yogurt in a bowl and stir well.
- Make a fine paste by mixing all the ingredients together.
- Whenever you have spots, acne scars, or blemishes on your face, apply this mix.
- After it has dried completely, wash it off with cold water.
- If you apply this face pack repeatedly, you will see a noticeable change in your scars within a few days.
Gram flour contains zinc, which plays an important role in treating acne, as well as minimizing scarring post-breakouts due to its anti-inflammatory properties [2].
2. For smooth skin
- Mix two tablespoons of besan with one tablespoon of yogurt or two tablespoons of milk
- Make a paste of the ingredients and apply it to your skin
- Wash it off with cold water after 20 minutes
- Dry your skin by patting rather than rubbing
Besan face packs have a positive effect on balancing the sebum levels of the skin. They remove excess oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture, which leaves the skin feeling soft and comfortable [3].
3. For refreshed skin
- To prepare a paste, mix 2 tablespoons of besan with 2 tablespoons of cucumber juice and 5 drops of lemon juice.
- Apply the paste evenly to your face and neck.
- After 30 minutes, rinse it with cool water.
As a natural exfoliator, besan removes the dead skin cells and reveals a brighter, healthier layer of skin underneath [4].
Note: You should not use the besan face pack on a daily basis since it may cause dry skin. In fact, any face pack applied on a daily basis can result in dry skin. If you have dry skin, use it 2-3 times a week and if you have oily skin, you can use it 3-4 times a week.
