Just In
- 7 hrs ago Covid-19 Pandemic Far From Over, 1.5 Million New Cases Daily, Says UN Secretary-General
- 8 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 10 April To 16 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 9 hrs ago Bengaluru Karaga Festival 2022 Dates, Origin, Tradition, Rituals, History And Significance
- 10 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 10 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies &TV Par Ram Navami Ka Tyohar!
- News Explained: What is Exit Control List in Pakistan?
- Sports Quite happy with how we've grown, says Indian Women's head coach Schopman
- Automobiles 2023 Hyundai Palisade: To Be Fully Revealed On April 13
- Finance Expect Markets To Remain Volatile In The Near Term
- Technology Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR Play 6T Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Moto G22, And More
- Education BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam Schedule 2022 Released, Check Bihar Board Exam Time Table Here
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Odisha
Best Hair Oils For Men In Summer: Oils For Different Hair Types
Different hair types require different levels of care. For example, if you have oily hair, you just can't use a shampoo meant for dry hair. Similarly, you need to choose a hair oil according to your hair type.
Oiling your hair is beneficial for all hair types, even oily hair types. Sometimes, the oils from your scalp tend not to reach all the parts of your hair, and these oils play a huge part in keeping the hair strong and shiny and preventing problems like breakage and hair fall.
Oiling your hair in summer is essential as it helps create a shield to protect your hair from sun damage. Here are five of the best hair oils for men, especially during summer.
Best Hair Oils For Men In Summer
1. Almond oil for balding
Those suffering from extreme hair loss will benefit from the almond oil. Your hair can grow up to 4 inches in just three months if you regularly use this oil. Besides being rich in Vitamin E, almond oil is used in aromatherapy for hair because it also acts as a cleansing agent for the hair. This eliminates dust particles and pollutants in one wash. For lustrous hair, apply it four times a week.
2. Coconut oil for all hair types
Coconut oil is not a new choice on the list. It has already been widely used in India and is suitable for all hair types. It is a multi-purpose oil that boosts hair growth, helps you get rid of dandruff, fights dry scalp, provides nutrition and gives a shiny sheen to the hair.
3. Olive oil for sensitive hair
For sensitive hair, it works as a great conditioner. Olive oil will very rarely cause an allergic reaction, so it is considered suitable for sensitive hair. In addition, it is ideal for moisturizing your scalp since it contains anti-inflammatory properties and is lightweight.
4. Jojoba oil for dry and damaged hair
It is a non-sticky, and non-greasy oil with the same molecular structure as that of your scalp's natural oil called sebum. Also, jojoba oil is odourless and has antibacterial properties - promoting a healthy scalp and hair growth.
5. Avocado oil for flaky, brittle and damaged hair
Avocado oil is a source of many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, E, iron, amino acids, and folic acid, promoting hair growth. The oil adds moisture to dry, flaky, and damaged hair and can be used in the summer because of its repairing abilities. Additionally, avocado oil protects against UV rays and conditions and strengthens hair
- recipesRam Navami Special: How To Prepare Panakam, A Special Cooling Drink From South Indian Cuisine
- skin careThe Fantastic Five Of Summer: 5 Summer Skincare Essentials Everyone Should Have!
- decorSummer Home Decor: 5 Expert Tips To Style Your Home For The Season
- skin careSummer Skin Care Guide For Men: 15 Tips Every Man Should Follow
- recipesBest Refreshing And Kid-Friendly Recipe: How To Prepare Raw Mango Popsicles
- recipesDiabetic-Friendly, Perfect-For-Summer Mango And Almond Smoothie Recipe
- offer of the dayAmazon Summer Sale: Get Air Conditioners And Air Coolers At Great Deals, Huge Discounts Up To 49%
- wellnessIMD Warns Of Heat Wave In Nine Districts of Madhya Pradesh, Issues Yellow Alert
- recipesEasy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail
- recipesSummer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
- fashion trendsTop 10 Popular Fashion Trends That Are Cool For The Summer
- fashion trendsTop 10 Trendy Sunglasses For Summer - Which One Will You Pick?