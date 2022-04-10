Best Hair Oils For Men In Summer: Oils For Different Hair Types Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Different hair types require different levels of care. For example, if you have oily hair, you just can't use a shampoo meant for dry hair. Similarly, you need to choose a hair oil according to your hair type.

Oiling your hair is beneficial for all hair types, even oily hair types. Sometimes, the oils from your scalp tend not to reach all the parts of your hair, and these oils play a huge part in keeping the hair strong and shiny and preventing problems like breakage and hair fall.

Oiling your hair in summer is essential as it helps create a shield to protect your hair from sun damage. Here are five of the best hair oils for men, especially during summer.

Best Hair Oils For Men In Summer

1. Almond oil for balding

Those suffering from extreme hair loss will benefit from the almond oil. Your hair can grow up to 4 inches in just three months if you regularly use this oil. Besides being rich in Vitamin E, almond oil is used in aromatherapy for hair because it also acts as a cleansing agent for the hair. This eliminates dust particles and pollutants in one wash. For lustrous hair, apply it four times a week.

2. Coconut oil for all hair types

Coconut oil is not a new choice on the list. It has already been widely used in India and is suitable for all hair types. It is a multi-purpose oil that boosts hair growth, helps you get rid of dandruff, fights dry scalp, provides nutrition and gives a shiny sheen to the hair.

3. Olive oil for sensitive hair

For sensitive hair, it works as a great conditioner. Olive oil will very rarely cause an allergic reaction, so it is considered suitable for sensitive hair. In addition, it is ideal for moisturizing your scalp since it contains anti-inflammatory properties and is lightweight.

4. Jojoba oil for dry and damaged hair

It is a non-sticky, and non-greasy oil with the same molecular structure as that of your scalp's natural oil called sebum. Also, jojoba oil is odourless and has antibacterial properties - promoting a healthy scalp and hair growth.

5. Avocado oil for flaky, brittle and damaged hair

Avocado oil is a source of many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, E, iron, amino acids, and folic acid, promoting hair growth. The oil adds moisture to dry, flaky, and damaged hair and can be used in the summer because of its repairing abilities. Additionally, avocado oil protects against UV rays and conditions and strengthens hair

Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 15:18 [IST]