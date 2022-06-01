Four Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Acne-Prone Oily Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when the hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. It causes whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. Acne is common among teenagers, though it affects people of all ages.

People with acne and pimples know the pain and effort of creating a skincare routine that doesn't trigger more pimples. Many of us make day-to-day mistakes that cause acne flare-ups.

Avoid These Mistakes If You Have Acne-Prone Oily Skin

The following are four mistakes that people with acne-prone skin should avoid.

1. Leaving your hair untied at night

A loose hair tie should be used to tie your hair away from your face at night so that it does not rub against your face. The oil from the hair can cause acne to worsen by forming a film on the face.

2. Not changing the pillow cover

Every two days, you should change your pillow cover. The oils and creams on your face are absorbed by the pillowcase. When combined with dirt and dust, this can lead to acne. Make sure the fabric is soft and does not irritate the skin.

3. Applying thick hand creams

It is recommended that you avoid using thick hand creams at night and during the day if you have acne. There are certain hand creams that contain occlusive ingredients that can form a layer on the skin as this can exacerbate acne.

4. Not shampooing hair regularly

Make sure to shampoo your hair at least three times per week if you have an oily scalp. Acne develops on the forehead and sides of the face as a result of sweat and oil from the scalp.

Talk with your doctor about the risks and benefits of medications and other treatments if you have severe acne.

This article is written in reference to the Instagram post of dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 14:58 [IST]