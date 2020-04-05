Ananya Panday Shares Her Mother's 3-Ingredient DIY Face Mask To Get Fresh And Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Ananya Panday recently shared an amazing 3-ingredient DIY face mask of her mother with Elle India in an IGTV video on Instagram. The 21-year old actress revealed that she has been utilising the quarantine time by taking care of her skin. And what better than an all-natural face mask, right?

In the video, Ananya talked about how the constant exposure to pollution and make-up (as being an actress she has always got make-up on) is making her skin dry. And so, she uses this DIY face mask to rejuvenate her skin and add a natural glow to it. "Every time after I've used this face mask on my face, I felt my skin glowing..", she added talking about how this mask immediately makes her skin feel better.

The ingredient used in the mask certainly vouch for its potency. Let us now take a look at this amazing DIY face mask and how you can use it.

The DIY Face Mask Recipe

Ingredients you need

1 tbsp curd

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp honey

How to use

Take the curd in a bowl.

Add turmeric and honey to it to make a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Wait for 10-15 minutes for the mask to dry.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water using upward circular motions.

Pat your skin dry afterwards.

Why does it work?

Much to our delight, Ananya also shared with us the amazing properties of the ingredients used that makes this DIY face mask so effective.

Yogurt contains lactic acid that is a great exfoliator for the skin and removes dead skin cells and impurities[1]. Calcium and other essential minerals present in yogurt are good for clarifying and cleansing your face. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe your skin and calm the redness of the skin as well[2]. Honey, of course, along with its many skin-friendly properties adds the glow to your face[3].

Important Tips Ananya Mentioned

Along with this amazing and quick DIY face mask, Ananya also shared with us some of her important tips for using this mask. Take a look.

You can apply the face mask with either a brush or your fingers. If you are using your fingers, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly before touching your face.

Do not touch your face often. The germ and bacteria on your hands invite acne and other skin issues.

Do not keep the mask for more than 15 minutes. It can stain your face and that is her personal experience. She kept the mask for 5 minutes too long once and it was difficult to get it off.

Use raw ingredients only. Processed ingredients infused with chemicals are harmful to the skin and should be avoided.

After you've rinsed off the mask, use a soft towel to pat your face dry. Do not rub the towel on your face, especially the under-eye area. It leads to wrinkles in the long run.

What do you think about this quick DIY face mask by Ananya?

Ananya encouraged the viewers to try this face mask and enjoy beautiful and glowing skin. We definitely agree. This face mask does contain all the good stuff for your face. So why wait. Try it and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.