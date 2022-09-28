'Blonde' Actress Ana De Armas Reveals Her Simple Beauty Routine Skin Care oi-Amritha K

With a strikingly cute face that can instantly transform into a grade A bombshell, the beauty of Ana De Armas is no joke. Having been a Bong girl and now playing the life of Hollywood legend Marylin Monroe, Ana really is making her place known and that she is not just all looks.

To say that Ana De Armas is pretty is undermining her alluring features, no, really. With or without makeup, Ana looks like she's cladded in sunshine mixed with a pop of peppiness. Well, enough about all that, right? So let's get into Ana De Armas' beauty routine and how she keeps her skin glowing 24x7.

Ana De Armas Beauty Routine

1. Morning beauty routine is IMP!

"I've learned to enjoy the time [I spend applying my products] and slow down a little bit. It hadn't been my priority........! But now, I make sure that after I wake up, I wash my face. I put on all my serums and sunscreen in the morning," said Ana regarding her morning beauty routine.

Morning beauty routines are essential for several reasons. In the morning cleanse, you remove dead skin cells, toxins, or oils that your skin has produced over the night. It also prepares your skin and helps the products absorb. Our skin tends to become dry overnight, especially in cold and dry climates. So, in the morning, it's important to replenish the skin's moisture levels [1][2].

2. So is night-time skincare

"And then at night, if I put makeup on that day, I take the makeup off. I wash my face again, and I put on all of the serums plus eye cream... the whole thing!"

Night-time skincare is the best. While you sleep, your skin absorbs and replenishes. This is the time to use your heavy-lifting skincare to reap all the benefits.

3. Not a fan of contouring

"I'm not a big fan of contouring. I skip that. Sometimes it feels like too much. With social media and all these filters, people associate that with trying to match that in real life. Sometimes I like to be a less-is-more kind of person."

Using less makeup is always beneficial for your skin since letting the skin rest from makeup can reduce the risks of breakouts. As a result, your face will receive more oxygen; your skin will have more time to repair itself and regenerate its elastin and collagen [3].

4. Sun is the skin's enemy!

"Stay out of the sun. I've been hearing that since I can remember," said Ana De Armas in an interview with Glamour.

Applying sunscreen is one step that shouldn't be skipped in a morning skincare routine. Sunlight can be highly damaging to the skin, so it's crucial to use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. As a result, you will maintain your skin's youthful glow while significantly reducing your risk of developing skin cancer [4].

5. The Holy Trinity of Coco lip balm, face mists and hand lotions

"I have to have lip balm, like pure cocoa butter. That's the best thing you can do for your lips. .... they are super moisturizing.... And secondly, a face mist. I love those. And then hand lotion."

Using a lip balm on regular basis help restore your lips' natural moisture and nourishes them, keeping them supple and soft [5].

Applying hand cream will keep your hands moisturized and boost your skin's elasticity. It'll also protect your hands from UV exposure, which causes cracks and pigmentation.

It's important to hydrate your skin to keep it healthy and youthful. With skin-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, thermal spring water, rose water, and essential oils in a spray bottle, face mists help our skin do just that.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 14:30 [IST]