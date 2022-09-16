Just In
- 2 hrs ago Durga Puja 2022: Rituals, Procedures And Benefits Associated With it
- 3 hrs ago Farm To Face: Everything You Should Know About The Newest Beauty Trend
- 4 hrs ago Roger Federer Announces Retirement: Facts About The Swiss Tennis Maestro
- 5 hrs ago Clean Girl Beauty: The Beauty Trend That Hailey Bieber & Gigi Hadid Made Famous
Don't Miss
- Movies Everything Everywhere All At Once Movie Review: Chaotic, Unique Mind-Bending Experience
- News Greater Noida: Over 200 kg of Cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh seized from warehouse, 2 held
- Education UPSC Mains Exam 2022 underway: Check schedule, guidelines and more
- Automobiles Ducati Monster SP Revealed - Comes With Plenty Of Mechanical Upgrades
- Finance Mankind Pharma Files For IPO Today: Key Takeaways
- Technology WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Polls Within Chats; How It Works?
- Sports Sanju Samson to lead India A against New Zealand A: India A Squad, One-Day Schedule
- Travel Ubud – Cultural Heart Of Bali
Amal Clooney Beauty Routine: Consistency Is The Key, Folks!
Is there anyone who can fault George Clooney for falling in love with Amal Clooney? She's smart, funny, and incredibly beautiful and pulls it all off so very effortlessly. Whenever we see Mrs Clooney, she always looks amazing!
With skin shining like a thousand suns, Amal prioritises skincare (duh, as one should!). Whether it's her full eyebrows or her flawless skin, these tips may not make you a big-shot actor, but they'll definitely help you look good.
Amal Clooney Beauty Routine
1. Consistency is key
Unlike most celebrities who get their amazing skin from expensive laser peels and facials, Amal has a much more down-to-earth approach to skincare and swears by a consistent routine.
As you shed skin cells all day, it's imperative to have a regular skincare routine. Maintaining a good and consistent skincare routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and keep your skin looking great [1].
2. Skin repair creams for a boost
A staple in Amal Clooney's skincare routine is a skin repair cream which primarily contains the following [2][3]:
Argireline: Boost collagen and elastin production with this potent peptide to smooth away lines and wrinkles
Shea butter: Known for its healing and hydrating properties, this antioxidant heals and replenishes inflamed dry skin.
Squalane: Natural squalane evens skin tone, banishes imperfections, and makes skin look younger and more radiant.
Commiphora mukul resin extract: The herbal extract improves your skin's health, including tone and texture, while fighting signs of ageing.
3. Moisturiser for glowing-hydrated skin
Amal applies Charlotte's Magic Cream formulated by her go-to make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, perhaps the most important step to glowing skin. Moisturizing protects the skin's barrier from irritation. Additionally, it helps to reduce the development of dryness, or it helps you to rejuvenate your skin that has become dry.
In order to keep her skin hydrated, Amal uses a peptide-rich moisturiser twice a day [4].
4. Oil cleanser to rid the makeup
Amal Clooney also uses an oil cleanser that removes every bit of makeup so that her skin won't break out. Using an oil cleanser can remove stubborn makeup, waterproof mascara, dirt, and other skin impurities without stripping your skin's natural barrier like harsher cleansers.
- skin careFarm To Face: Everything You Should Know About The Newest Beauty Trend
- make up tipsClean Girl Beauty: The Beauty Trend That Hailey Bieber & Gigi Hadid Made Famous
- hair careDIY Coffee Hair Masks For Beautiful Locks
- make up tipsEasy Guide To Groom Your Eyebrows At Home
- make up tipsTips To Get An Instant Facelift With Makeup
- hair careDeepika Padukone To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Learn To Replicate Their Rope Braid Ponytail Hairdo
- skin careHailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skin: Newest Beauty Trend You Should Learn From The Model
- hair care6 Easy Ways To Add Volume To Your Hair
- beautyAlia Bhatt’s Beauty Secrets Revealed
- make up tips7 Makeup Hacks That Can Make Your Face Look Slimmer
- body care5 DIY Masks To Lighten Dark Underarms
- hair careAlia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Everyday Ponytail Styles To Learn From Bollywood Divas