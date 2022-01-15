Pulp It, Then Apply It: 5 Fruits You Should Apply On Your Face Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Natural ingredients and skin benefits have always been a hot topic. Homemade fruit packs are harmless and do wonders for your skin. Fruit facials boost your skin's natural goodness, making it look flawless. Getting a fruit facial also reduces the risk of getting blotchiness, acne dullness, and zits. So, if you're looking for some natural fruit face packs, take a look at these homemade fruit face packs below.

Fruits For Skincare

1. Banana:

Have dry skin, and do you want to hydrate? Bananas are the answer. Bananas contain potassium and moisture to repair dry, damaged skin. The vitamins in bananas can also restore moisture. Bananas are also good for acne-prone skin.

How to: Make a banana face pack with a medium banana, 1/4 cup of yoghurt, and two tablespoons of cinnamon honey. Let it sit for 20 minutes and wash it off when it's dry.

You'll get oil-free, clearer skin that keeps acne at bay.

2. Papaya:

If you've got dark circles, papayas can do wonders. The antioxidants in papayas, vitamin E and vitamin C can protect your skin from free radicals. In addition, papain, an enzyme in papaya, destroy dead skin cells and helps renew skin.

How to: Add one teaspoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of honey to 1/4th of papaya and mix until it's lump-free. After you've made a smooth paste, apply it to your face and neck, and when it's dry, wash it off with cold water. This will deep clean your skin and get rid of all the dead skin.

3. Orange:

Rich in citric acid and Vitamin C, oranges make a great exfoliator, keep your skin glowing, and remove tan. In addition to reducing wrinkles, it helps your skin produce collagen. Orange is also a great moisturizer, leaving your skin soft and supple.

How to: Peel an orange, mash it up, add one teaspoon of turmeric, and make a thick paste. You can thicken it by adding 12 teaspoons of gram flour. Apply it to your face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes. Once it's dry, wash it off with cold water.

Tip: Add a tablespoon of yoghurt to powdered orange peel for an instant glow.

4. Apple:

If your skin is getting damaged from pollution and sunlight, you might want to try apples. Apples contain copper, which produces melanin that can brighten the skin and protect it from UV rays. Melanin also helps revive dying skin cells.

How to: Add two tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of oats to half an apple in a mixer. You can use it as an everyday scrub to get rid of dirt in your pores.

5. Strawberry:

These are the best if you have sensitive skin and are prone to allergies. Strawberry's Vitamin C won't cause any inflammation and gives you healthy, glowing skin. The berries also have salicylic and ellagic acid, reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

How to: Crush a few strawberries in a mixer to make a puree. Make the perfect strawberry face mask with two tablespoons of yoghurt and one tablespoon of honey. Massage it all over your face and neck. Rinse it off with mildly warm water after it dries.

Note: Initially, try a patch test to check whether these vegetables are suitable for your skin type.

