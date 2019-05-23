10 Habits Of People With Beautiful Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Do you know someone who has beautiful skin without apparently doing a lot? Well, it only seems like that. Sometimes, the smallest of habits can lead to the biggest effects. And that holds true for your skin as well.

Following skincare routine and taking proper care of the skin is fine. But when it comes to our skin, a simple habit can make a huge difference. For instance, what we eat in our daily lives has a huge impact on our skin cells. If you eat healthy, it will reflect on your face and vice versa.

So, if you want healthy, glowing and beautiful looking skin, maybe what you need to do is make small changes in your lifestyle. People who seem to have beautiful skin follow certain habits, intentionally or unintentionally, that help them get that. You must incorporate these habits in your life, if you want that skin too.

Here we are, with a list of all the habits of people with beautiful skin. Have a look!

1. A Good Night's Sleep

You must have heard of the phrase 'beauty sleep'. Well, it is real. Just like your body needs rest, your skin needs relaxation too. In fact, you might have noticed that after a good 6-7 hours of sleep, not only your body but your skin also feels good and fresh.

A good night's sleep makes you feel good about your appearance and reduces the chances of premature ageing of the skin.[1] And we all have faced dark circles, haven't we? A lack of good sleep can cause dark circles and puffiness under your eyes and it definitely isn't healthy for your skin.

2. Eating Healthy

Eating healthy is the key to beautiful skin. People with amazing skin know that what they put inside will surely reflect on the outside.[2] Foods rich in fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin C work wonders for your skin. They not only improve skin elasticity, but also help to get rid of skin issues like acne, blackheads etc., and maintain healthy and clear skin.

So, if you want clear and beautiful skin, make sure to include the essential nutrients in your diet and reduce the intake of oily food and sugar.

3. Hydration Is Must

Keeping your skin hydrated is most essential. Adequate water intake will make your skin soft, improve skin elasticity and prevent signs of ageing such as wrinkles.[3] A properly hydrated skin looks fresh, dewy and clear.

Moreover, not giving your skin the hydration it needs will lead to dry and dull skin. Drinking plenty of water also helps to flush the toxins out of your body and thus maintain healthy looking skin. So, you need to drink plenty of water to keep your skin soft, supple and youthful.

4. Regular Workout

Regular exercise and workout also have a huge impact on your skin. You will notice that the people who exercise regularly have a firm, glowing and younger looking skin.

Exercise increases the blood flow in the skin. It thus helps to cleanse the skin from within and also delay the process of skin ageing.[4] Besides, it also aids in flushing the dirt and impurities from the skin, and improves skin elasticity giving you a youthful skin. Hence, it is recommended that you do at least 30 minutes of workout every day. Exercising regularly will not only help you maintain a healthy body, but healthy skin as well.

5. Less Stress Equals A Happy Skin

Another great habit of people with healthy skin is being happy. The less stress you take, the healthier your skin is. Stress can cause distress in your hormones that might lead to excess sebum production in the skin and we all know what having an oily skin entails.

Furthermore, stress can worsen skin conditions like acne, psoriasis etc. and can also cause skin inflammation.[5] So, what you need to do is keep calm and get healthy and beautiful skin.

6. Clean Before You Touch

Now one of the habits that people with healthy skin DON'T have is frequently touching the skin. Our hands aren't clean and touching your skin, again and again, isn't a healthy practice. So, you need to refrain from frequently touching your face. Even if you need to do that, make sure that your hands are properly clean.

Also, not only your hands, if your make-up, ensure that you clean your brushes regularly. Unclean brushes can cause irritation and itchiness in your skin.

7. Using Natural Products [6]

To maintain healthy skin, you need to avoid applying chemicals on your skin. Today, there are lots and lots of products available in the market. While they seem like the best option, the chemicals present in them will damage your skin over time.

So, the best thing you can do is switch to natural products. These are 100% safe and work like a charm to nourish your skin. For instance, to moisturise your skin, you can very well use aloe vera gel. Honey is another natural ingredient that nourishes and moisturises your skin to make it soft, plump and healthy.

8. Not Into Piling On Make-up

Who doesn't love make-up? With the vibrant colours and different looks it promises, we're indeed attracted to it. Applying make-up isn't the issue though. Applying loads of make-up and not giving your skin space to breathe is.

Remember to keep it simple while you do your make-up. Layers and layers of make-up will do you no good. It contains chemicals and it blocks your skin pores and thus it might lead to breakouts.

9. Removing Make-up At Night

Another happy regarding make-up that you need to follow to get a healthy and beautiful looking skin is removing your make-up at night. Make it a regular practice to never sleep with your make-up still on. Before you go to bed, remember to always wipe off that make-up and cleanse your face thoroughly. Keeping make-up on for long will clog your pores and lead to acne and breakouts.

10. Bedtime Skincare Routine

Your skincare routine determines the health of your skin, especially the night skincare routine. This is the time when your skin gets to relax and breathe. So, ensure you follow a proper night skincare routine.

Start by taking off your make-up and then wash your face thoroughly using a mild cleanser. Pat dry your face and apply a night cream. You can also go natural and apply natural ingredients like aloe vera to nourish your skin while you sleep.

11. Say No To Alcohol And Smoking

Alcohol consumption and smoking are two habits that have adverse effects on your skin. Excessive alcohol consumption will dehydrate your skin and might lead to dry and rough skin. It also worsens skin conditions like acne, eczema and psoriasis.[7]

Smoking will shrink your blood vessels and weakens the blood flow to your skin. It thus restraints the oxygen and other nutrients to reach your skin and that lead to various skin issues.[8]

So, if you want a healthy skin, you have to say no to alcohol and smoking.

