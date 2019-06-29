Common Skincare Myths Busted! Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skincare myths are quite common - so much so that most of them pass out as a fact. If you do a little research, you'll find that most of the information floating around regarding skincare is, in fact, a myth.

But what makes it more concerning is that many of these myths that we blindly follow can have adverse effects on your skin and can worsen your skin issues. For instance, the belief that you need to wash your face multiple times a day for clear and healthy skin is not true. In fact, you shouldn't wash your face more than thrice a day, if possible.

Like this, there are various skincare myths that need to be busted and that is exactly what this article is about. Listed below are some common skincare myths and corresponding facts. Check them out!

1. Make-up Leads To Breakouts

This is one of the most common skincare myths and it is not true. While that's not the case most of the times, there is a little bit of truth to this. Make-up per se doesn't lead to breakouts. Using the wrong and expired make-up products, however, do. If you're someone who wears make-up on a regular basis, you need to know your skin better and choose the products accordingly. Also, check the expiration date of the products. Another thing that you need to keep in mind to avoid breakouts is to always remove the make-up before you go to bed and you won't have any issue with make-up again.

2. Washing Your Face Frequently Prevents Acne

Okay, we understand why you would think that. You want to keep your face clean so as to prevent acne. But what you don't understand that it actually does the exact opposite. Washing the face frequently rips your skin off its natural oils. Which in turn leads to more production of the said oils or sebum. This might lead to more acne rather than preventing it.

3. Popping The Zits Would Get Rid Of Acne

Well, if you believe that then you may not know that one thing that you must never do while dealing with acne is never to pop the zits. This will spread the infection and hence aggravate your condition. What you need to do is give it time to heal on its own.

4. You Only Need Sunscreen When The Sun Is Out

No, that completely false. Sunscreen is an important part of your skincare. It is advised that you must never step out of the house without applying sunscreen. And to say that you only need it when the sun is out is completely false. No matter the weather, you need a sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful sun rays and you shouldn't ever skip it. Even if it's rainy outside.

5. You Need A Higher SPF To Protect Your Skin

This isn't always the case. Our skin needs protection from the UVA and UVB rays of the sun. The SPF amounts to the protection only from the UVB rays. While higher SPF is beneficial, it's not mandatory. Your sunscreen needs to have at least SPF 15 and ingredients like ecamsule or oxybenzone for complete protection.

6. Expensive Products Work Better

That's not true. If your aim is giving proper care to your skin, then the products need not be expensive. Expensive products sure are gentler on the skin, but they aren't just the one that works. Your regular drugstore products will work just fine.

7. Scrubbing Every Day Helps To Give A Healthy Skin

Not true. While exfoliating your skin at least once a week is required, doing it every day can cause a great deal of harm to your skin. Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from your skin and give it a healthy glow, doing it every day might roughen it up. Also, it strips the skin off its natural oil and that isn't an ideal situation for your skin.

8. The More Water You Drink The More Moisturised Your Skin Is

No, it isn't that simple. Drinking plenty of water definitely good for your skin, it alone can't keep your skin moisturised. Drinking water flushes the toxins out of your system and thus give you healthy skin. But to moisturise your skin, you need to use a moisturising lotion regularly without fail, apart from drinking enough water.

9. Age Spots Are Related To Ageing

This is not always true. Age spots aren't always due to your age. More often than not, overexposure to the sun can lead to age spots. So, if you see some age spots on your skin, instead of taking them as an indication of early signs of ageing, protect your skin from the sun a little more and you'll see the difference.

10. Antiageing Creams Prevent Wrinkles

This is quite untrue. Most of the creams available in the market claiming to prevent skin ageing don't work as efficiently. What they do is moisturise your skin in a better way that makes it plump and we mistake it to be a reduction in skin wrinkles. There are very few products available in the market that can actually reduce signs of skin ageing. You can instead opt for home remedies that nourish your skin in the best possible way.