11 Simple & Effective Natural Remedies To Treat Razor Burns

While there are multiple ways to get rid of unwanted hair, shaving remains one of the most widely used methods for hair removal. This is because it is a simple, quick, efficient and a rather painless way to remove the unwanted hair.

Unfortunately, shaving does come with certain issues and razor burns are one of them. Razor burn is an after-effect of shaving that can lead to redness and bumps on the skin. The skin tends to swell and you might experience itchiness, rashes and a burning sensation.

This skin issue can cause a lot of discomfort and pain and therefore, needs to be treated soon. Fortunately, there are some natural remedies that are effective in treating razor burns in the gentlest way possible.

This article talks about eleven such natural remedies that can help. Keep on reading to know what these remedies are.

Natural Remedies For Razor Burns

1. Aloe vera

An effective remedy to treat burns, aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that soothe the irritated skin and provide great relief from pain.[1]

Ingredient

Fresh aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Scoop out some aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Apply the gel on the affected areas.

Leave it at that to get absorbed into your skin.

Repeat this remedy several times a day until you see the result.

2. Honey

A natural emollient, honey locks the moisture in your skin and has been proven to heal skin wounds and burns.[2] This is, therefore, an effective remedy to soothe your skin and treat razor burns.

Ingredient

Honey (as needed)

Method of use

Apply the honey on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see some improvement.

3. Tea

Tea contains tannic acid that helps to heal the burns and provide relief from the inflammation and redness caused by it.[3]

Ingredients

1 tea bag

A bowl of water

Method of use

Dip the tea bag in the bowl of water.

Gently rub the wet tea bag on the affected area.

Leave it at that.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a day.

4. Lemon juice

The acidic nature of lemon gives it antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that make it an effective remedy to treat razor burns.[4]

Ingredient

1 tbsp freshly squeezed fresh lemon juice

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in the lemon juice.

Apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

5. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help to heal the razor burn and the inflammation, redness and itchiness related to it.[5]

Ingredients

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Dilute the tea tree oil using water.

Dip a cotton ball in the solution.

Apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see some improvement.

6. Cold compress

Applying a cold compress for a few days will give you a lot of relief from the razor burn and the burning sensation caused by it.

Ingredient

Few ice cubes

Method of use

Wrap the ice cubes in a towel or a clean cloth.

Gently press it on the affected area for 10-15 minutes.

Repeat this remedy several times a day until the burn subsides.

7. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a natural astringent that helps to calm the inflammation, swelling and irritation caused by razor burns and hence provides you great relief.

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp water

Method of use

Dilute the apple cider vinegar using water.

Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

8. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is highly moisturising and soothing for the skin and has anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat razor burn and the inflammation caused by it as well.[6]

Ingredient

Coconut oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take a small amount of coconut oil on your fingertips.

Gently rub the oil on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day until you get some relief.

9. Oatmeal and honey

A gentle exfoliator for the skin, oatmeal has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help soothe the skin and treat the issue of razor burns.[7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp ground oatmeal

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, add the oatmeal.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a day for the desired result.

10. Cucumber and yogurt

A soothing agent for the skin, cucumber is an effective remedy to treat razor burns and alleviate the pain and inflammation caused by it.[8] Lactic acid present in yogurt gently exfoliates the skin and improves skin hydration to provide you with some relief.[9]

Ingredients

½ cucumber

2 tbsp plain yogurt

Method of use

Blend both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times a week for the desired result.

11. Witch hazel

A natural astringent for the skin, witch hazel also has anti-inflammatory properties that make it an effective remedy to treat razor burn and soothe the related inflammation and redness.[10]

Ingredient

Witch hazel (as needed)

Method of use

Take the witch hazel in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the best result.

Tips To Prevent Razor Burns

While these remedies will come in handy when you suffer from razor burns, here are some tips that you need to keep in mind to prevent razor burns.

Exfoliate the skin before you shave.

Change your razor regularly.

Clean your razor with some alcohol on a regular basis.

Mind the direction in which you're shaving. Shaving in the wrong direction oftentimes leads to razor burns.

Use shaving cream before shaving.

Rinse off your skin with cold water after you're done the shaving.

Moisturise your skin post-shave.

