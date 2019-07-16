10 Simple And Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Puffy Eyes Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Do you wake up every morning to puffy eyes and bags under your eyes? Have you tried various things to get rid of those bags under your eyes and nothing seems to work? Well, every issue has a solution and we have a solution for this one as well.

Puffy eyes can be caused by lack of sleep, excessive consumption of alcohol, stress, crying, dehydration etc. No matter the cause, puffy eyes can be a tricky issue to deal with. Puffy eyes can compromise your entire look and make you seem dull and tired and you might not know how exactly to tackle this issue. Well, we're here to help you with that.

Natural ingredients work effectively to nourish the skin under your eyes and reduce the under-eye bags as well. Discussed in this article are such home remedies that reduce the puffiness under your eyes in the safest and gentlest way possible. Take a look.

1. Cucumber

A soothing agent for the skin, cucumber has astringent and antioxidant properties that help to reduce the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes.[1]

Ingredient

3-4 cucumber slices

Method of use

Chop the cucumber into slices and refrigerate them for about half an hour.

Place the chilled slices over your eyes.

When the slice turns warm, replace them with chilled slices.

Repeat this process 2-3 times.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see some improvement.

2. Egg White

The skin-tightening properties of egg white help to reduce the puffiness under your eyes. Besides, it also helps to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles.[2]

Ingredient

1 egg white

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl and beat it until you get a smooth mixture.

Gently massage this mixture around your eyes.

Leave it on for a good 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day until you see some improvement.

3. Potato

Potato has astringent properties that help to reduce the bags under your eyes. Additionally, it acts as a natural bleaching agent and reduces the dark circles under your eyes as well.

Ingredient

1 potato

Method of use

Grind the potato to obtain the juice.

Soak a cotton pad in the potato juice and place the cotton pad on your eyes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Take it off and rinse the area thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for until you see some results.

4. Rose Water

Rose water has astringent properties that help to tighten the area under your eyes to reduce the puffiness under your eyes. [3]

Ingredient

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Put the rose water in a section of an ice tray and freeze it to get rose water ice cubes.

Take out the ice cubes and rub it on the area around your eyes for about 5 minutes.

Leave it at that.

Repeat this remedy every day for a week and you'll notice the difference.

5. Green Tea

Green tea has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and beneficial polyphenols that nourish the under-eye area and reduce the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes.[4]

Ingredients

2-3 green tea bags

1 cup water

Method of use

Dip the tea bags in the cup of water for a few seconds.

Take out the tea bags, squeeze out the excess water and refrigerate them for 10 minutes.

Place the chilled tea bags on your eyes.

Leave it on until they become warm.

Remove them and rinse your face thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a day to get the desired result.

6. Aloe Vera And Almond Oil

Aloe vera has vitamins, minerals, enzymes and essential properties that help to soothe and nourish the under-eye area and reduce the bags under your eyes.[5] Almond oil is highly moisturising on the skin and helps to rejuvenate the skin and reduces the puffiness under the eyes.[6]

Ingredients

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp almond oil

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add almond oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture around your eyes.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to reduce the puffiness.

7. Milk

Milk contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin to make it smooth and firm and thus reduce the puffiness under your eyes. Besides, it also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.[7]

Ingredient

Milk (as needed)

Method of use

Pour the milk in a section of an ice tray.

Freeze it to get milk ice cubes.

Take out the ice cube and wrap it in a towel or washcloth.

Gently rub and press it around your eyes for about 5-10 minutes.

Repeat this remedy every day until the puffiness subsides.

8. Avocado

Avocado contains essential vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin to reduce the under-eye bags as well as the dark circles under your eyes.[8]

Ingredient

½ ripe avocado

Method of use

Mash the avocado into a pulp.

Apply it under your eyes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week until the puffiness starts to subside.

9. Salt

When applied topically, the sodium present in salt extracts the fluids from under your eyes to reduce the puffiness and tightens the skin around your eyes as well.

Ingredient

½ tsp salt

1 cup warm water

Method of use

In the cup of warm water, add the salt and stir well.

Soak a cotton pad in this solution and place it over your eyes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Take it off and rinse the area thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a day until you see some improvement.

10. Cold Spoon

Applying a cold spoon on the puffy eyes help to relax the blood vessel to reduce the puffiness as well as to tighten the skin around your eyes.

Ingredient

2 spoons

Method of use

Place the spoons in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

Take them out and place the bulged-in side of the chilled spoon over your eyes.

Leave it on until the spoon becomes warm.

Repeat this process every day until the puffiness starts to subside.

