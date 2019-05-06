10 Effective Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Sunburns Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Aloe vera gel is a miraculous natural ingredient that works wonders for a ton of skin issues. The soothing aloe vera gel is a versatile ingredient that can benefit our skin in a number of ways.

One of the best uses of aloe vera gel in your skincare is that of treating sunburns. [1] Sunburns are caused due to the overexposure of your skin to the sun. Sunburns can be quite painful and often lead to red, inflamed and irritated skin.

Of all the ways to treat sunburns, home remedies are the best and safest. Aloe vera gel when used either by itself or other natural ingredients can provide relief from the pain and discomfort of sunburns.

Why Use Aloe Vera Gel For Sunburns

Aloe vera gel has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the inflamed and irritated skin. It also has antiseptic and analgesic properties that heal your skin and relieve the pain caused by the sunburn. [2]

Besides, it deeply moisturises the skin and improves skin elasticity and texture.

Let's now have a look at the ways in which you can use aloe vera to treat sunburn.

Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Sunburns

1. Aloe vera gel massage

The soothing and cooling effect of aloe vera gives you relief from the discomfort of sunburn, when applied topically.

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Take some aloe vera gel on your fingertips.

Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected areas and gently massage it for a few seconds.

Let it absorb into the skin.

If it feels sticky, rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy multiple times a day to soothe the burnt skin.

2. Aloe vera, yogurt and gram flour

Gram flour cleanses the skin, while yogurt calms the irritated skin and the lactic acid present in it prevents the ageing of the skin caused due to overexposure to the sun. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp fresh yogurt

2 tbsp gram flour

Method of use

Take aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add yogurt and gram flour to it and mix everything together well to make a paste.

Wash the affected area and pat dry.

Apply the mixture evenly on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy daily for the desired result.

3. Aloe vera and egg

The lutein present in egg [4] calms the inflammation caused due to the harmful UV rays and thus provides relief to the sunburnt skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 egg white

Method of use

Crack open an egg in a bowl and whisk it well.

Add aloe vera gel to it and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture evenly on the affected areas.

Leave it in for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

4. Aloe vera and papaya

Papaya is a rich source of beta-carotene and along with aloe vera, it helps to protect the skin from the harmful sunrays and treat sunburns. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp papaya

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy daily for the desired result.

5. Aloe vera and cucumber

Cucumber moisturises the skin and has a soothing effect on the skin. It also provides relief from the pain caused due to sunburn. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp fresh cucumber juice

Method of use

Take aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add cucumber juice to it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

6. Aloe vera and lemon juice

Lemon juice, blended with aloe vera gel, helps to treat sunburn and prevents the skin ageing caused due to the exposure to harmful UV rays. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Juice of a lemon

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add the lemon juice to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas and gently massage it into your skin for a few minutes.

Let it get absorbed into your skin.

Rinse it off using water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

7. Aloe vera and orange peel

Rich in essential vitamins and minerals, orange peel protects the skin from UV damage. Besides, it has anti-inflammatory properties that calm the inflamed and irritated skin. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp orange peel powder

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Gently massage it into your skin for a few minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week for the desired result.

8. Aloe vera and brown sugar

Together with aloe vera gel, brown sugar helps to treat sunburns and prevents the skin ageing caused by exposure to the harmful sun rays . [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp brown sugar

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture on the affected areas for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

9. Aloe vera and sandalwood powder

Sandalwood powder has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the inflamed and irritated skin and provides some relief to the sunburnt skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

Few drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix aloe vera gel and sandalwood powder in a bowl and give it a good mix.

Add enough rose water in it so as to get a paste-like consistency.

Apply this paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

10. Aloe vera and mint

Mint has antiseptic properties that help to soothe the skin and provides relief to the irritation and itchiness caused due to sunburn.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A handful of mint leaves

Method of use

Grind the mint leaves to make a paste.

Add aloe vera gel to this paste and mix them together well.

Apply this mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the desired result.

