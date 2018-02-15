What Happens When We Use Apple On Skin

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away"- goes the famous saying.

Apparently, it does a whole lot of good to your skin too.

Apples are the most humble gift that Mother Nature has offered to humans. It is a wholesome nutrition on its own. Apples are a store-house of various vitamins and minerals which are good for the body. These essential nutrients increase our immunity, aid in digestion and also nourish our skin from within. All this may be of common knowledge to us. But did you know that when applied externally, apples are great for our skin too?

We women take a lot of care of our skin. We go to spas and indulge in facials. We always want to look perfect in every way. But a lot of women are concerned about the harsh chemicals that are used in cosmetics nowadays and hence we feel safe taking the organic route.

Mother Nature always has the best in store for us. Be it skin care, health care or hair care. Certain natural ingredients have the ability to solve most of our issues. Skin care, for example, has gone the natural route, as real ingredients such as fruits are used to solve various skin issues.

Right from acne to wrinkles , every skin problem has a natural ingredient which is more potent than any expensive cream you buy at a cosmetic store.

Fruits are a powerhouse of various minerals which can benefit our skin greatly. While all of us are aware of the beauty benefits of oranges, strawberries, banana and papaya, there is one more fruit worth mentioning in this list - Apples.

Apples are full of Vitamin C, which are great for our skin. It helps in collagen production that helps the skin maintain its elasticity, making us look younger. Apples also contain copper, which acts as a barrier in protecting the skin from UV rays. The vitamin A present in apples helps reduce the chances of skin cancer.

Here are a few amazing ways in which you can use apples to have a great healthy skin:

1) Apple For Tired And Stressed Out Skin: Apples contain various vitamins which instantly brighten up dull and tired skin. Here is a great and effective skin remedy using apples that will give you party-ready skin, even after a hard day's work. Ingredients: - 1 apple - Some water Method: 1) Cut an apple and add it to the blender along with the skin. 2) Make a smooth paste by adding a minimum amount of water. 3) Apply this mixture onto the face and keep it on for 15 minutes. 4) Wash it off with cold water. 2) Apples for an even skin tone. Apples contain tannic acid which helps in making the skin tone appear even. This pack will treat an uneven skin and make it look smooth. Ingredients: - Skin of one apple - 1 teaspoon of honey Method: 1) Grind the rind of the apple in a grinder into a smooth paste. 2) Add a teaspoon of honey in it. 3) Apply this paste onto the face and leave it on for 15 minutes. 4) Wash with lukewarm water. 3) Apples For Acne: Apples contain a small amount of natural salicylic acid which helps combat acne and reduce its appearance. Here is a pack which will help dry out breakouts and also keep acne spots at bay. Ingredients: - 1 apple - A teaspoon of honey - ½ a teaspoon of lemon juice Method: 1) Grate an apple and extract its juice. 2) Add the honey and lemon juice to it. 3) Apply this mixture onto the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. 4) Wash off with cold water. 5) Apply this pack at least twice a week to see results. 4) Apples For Dry Skin: Apples are extremely hydrating, giving dry skin a natural moisture boost. This face pack will give the skin a healthy shine as well as moisture. Ingredients: - ½ an apple - 1 teaspoon of powdered oatmeal - 1 teaspoon of honey - 1 egg yolk Method: 1) Grate the apple. 2) Add the powdered oatmeal, honey and egg yolk to it. 3) Apply this hydrating mixture onto the face and leave it on for 10 minutes. 4) Wash with cold water.