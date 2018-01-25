Useful Post-workout Skin Care Tips You Should Follow

1. Avoid Touching Your Face

Because of sweat, after a workout, your entire body becomes a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. Touching your face at this time can transfer bacteria from your hands and cause infections. That is why one should avoid touching his or her face after a high tempo workout session.

2. Use Wipes Instead Of A Towel

A lot of people make this common mistake. They end up wiping the sweat on their face with the same towel with which they wipe off the sweat of other body parts. This can harm your facial skin and lead to infections as well as breakouts. Instead of a towel, just use a facial wipe every time you wish to wipe off the sweat from your face.

3. Use Lukewarm Water

After a hardcore workout session, most of us crave for a cold shower. However, washing your skin with cold water can strip your skin off of its natural oil and leave it feeling dry and rough. That is why it is wise to use lukewarm water, either to shower or to wash your face.

4. Be Gentle

This is a must-follow skin care rule that you should not avoid at any cost. A lot of people make the mistake of being harsh on their skin after a workout session, be it wiping it with a towel or slathering a facial cleanser. This could cause redness and inflammation, thereby leading to breakouts. To avoid that, it is best to be gentle on your skin to make sure that it stays problem-free.

5. Use A Light Toner

A high tempo workout session can leave your skin feeling dehydrated from the inside out. That is why it is imperative to give your skin a major boost of hydration. Drink plenty of water to hydrate yourself from the inside and spray a light toner on your skin to up the hydration factor from the outside as well.

6. Moisturize

This is something that you should do after using a skin toner. Apply a light moisturizer to your facial skin to make sure that your skin stays soft and looks well-moisturized even after a workout session.

7. Avoid Applying Makeup

This is another skin care tip that you should follow. Whether you like to break a sweat in the morning before going to the office or in the evening, avoid slathering makeup on your skin for at least an hour after a workout session. As applying makeup after a workout session can cause unsightly breakouts.

8. Protect Your Skin

This is the last post-workout skin care tip that you should follow to keep unappealing breakouts at bay. Protect your skin with a sunscreen, as even a few seconds of exposure to harsh sun rays can cause big-time damage to your skin. And, if you're a runner, then it is highly recommended to cover your skin with sunscreen before stepping out.