DIY Effective Skin Tightening Remedies At Home

Skin Tightening Face Packs | BeautyTips | ढल रही है उम्र तो आजमाऐं ये फेसपैक | Boldsky

Our skin is an important part of our body and we all want it to be healthy and beautiful. But as we grow old, our skin starts to lose its elasticity and starts to sag. But you should know that age is not the only factor that causes the skin to sag. There are various factors that contribute to skin sagging.

We generally see sagging skin under the eyes, around the cheeks and under the neck. Skin sagging is something that we can't avoid. What we can do is take measures to delay or prevent skin sagging and maintain beautiful skin. Many people opt for cosmetic surgeries to deal with this issue. But these procedures cost a fortune and are not everyone's cup of tea. So, if you're also dealing with this issue and are looking for natural remedies to tighten your skin, we've got you covered.

What Causes Skin Sagging?

Skin sagging is caused due to many reasons, some of which are listed below:

Ageing

Exposure to harmful UV sun rays

Rapid weight loss

Dehydration

Excessive smoking

Excessive intake of alcohol

Use of wrong skin care products

Excessive use of chemicals on the skin

Let's have a look at some of the remedies that are 100% natural and can help you to tighten your skin.

Natural Remedies For Skin Tightening

1. Coffee

The antioxidants present in coffee help to nourish the skin. The caffeine present in the coffee moisturises the skin and improves the blood circulation that make the skin tight and firm. [1]

Ingredients

¼ cup of coffee powder

¼ cup of brown sugar

3 tbsp of coconut oil or olive oil

½ tsp of ground cinnamon

How to use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to form a paste.

Melt the coconut oil if it's solid.

Apply the mixture by gently massaging it in using circular motions.

Leave it on for a few minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this twice a week for the best results.

2. Egg white

Egg white is rich in proteins that help you in making your skin firm. Enriched with antioxidants and vitamin B6, it removes the dead skin and gives you a glowing skin. [2]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp raw honey

How to use

Mix the egg white with lemon juice and honey in a bowl.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes or until it dries.

Rinse off the face with warm water.

3. Multani mitti

Multani mitti helps in fighting acne, blemishes and dead skin. It facilitates blood circulation and helps in skin tightening. [3] Milk contains calcium, vitamin D and alpha hydroxy acids that promote skin tightening.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp milk with cream

How to use

Mix multani mitti and milk in a bowl to form a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Honey

Honey exfoliates your skin. It helps in treating acne and cleanses your pores. It moisturises the skin and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. [4]

Ingredients

2 tsp of honey

1 ripe avocado

1 vitamin E capsule

How to use

Scoop out the avocado in a bowl and mash it.

Add the honey into the bowl.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and squeeze it into the bowl.

Mix everything together to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

5. Banana

Banana is rich in vitamin A, C and E, potassium and amino acids. It nourishes your skin and helps in fighting acne and blemishes. It has antioxidants that give you clear skin. Banana also possesses antiageing properties. [5]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

How to use

Chop the banana into a bowl and mash it.

Add honey and olive oil into the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste.

Apply it evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat your face dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in lactic acid, that helps to remove dead skin cells. Loaded with calcium, vitamins and proteins, it nourishes and helps to tighten the skin. It exfoliates your skin and helps in fighting acne and sun damage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

1 egg white

1/8 tsp sugar

How to use

Mix the yogurt with egg white and sugar to form a paste.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on until it dries completely.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

7. Papaya

Papaya is loaded with vitamin C and E that help in skin tightening. The enzyme, papain, found in papaya nourishes the skin and helps you get a sag-free and wrinkle-free skin.

Ingredients

Half a glass of papaya juice

A pinch of cinnamon powder

How to use

Mix the cinnamon powder into the papaya juice.

Apply it evenly on your face as a face mask.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash your face with normal water.

8. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice that helps to boost the production of the protein collagen in your body. The production of collagen helps to maintain the elasticity of skin and hence helps in skin tightening. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp sugar

How to use

Mix all the ingredients to make a thick paste.

Scrub the paste gently on your face for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

9. Tomato

Tomato is rich in antioxidants like lycopene that helps to treat acne, tighten and deep clean the pores and prevent premature ageing. It acts as a toner that firms up the loose skin.

Ingredients

1 small tomato

Cotton ball

How to use

Squeeze the tomato juice into a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball into the juice.

Apply it evenly on the face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Use this twice a day for the desired result.

10. Strawberry

Strawberry is enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants that help you treat acne, prevent sun damage and help fight free radicals. [7] It also contains alpha hydroxy acids that help to tighten your skin. Cornstarch, on the other hand, will soothe your skin and make it soft.

Ingredients

¼ cup of chopped strawberries

3 tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp lemon juice

How to use

Put the strawberries in a bowl and mash it.

Add cornstarch and lemon juice into the bowl.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes or until it dries.

Rinse it off with water and pat dry.

Apply a moisturiser afterwards.

11. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains citric acid, acetic acid, lactic acid and malic acid which help in exfoliating the skin and getting rid of the dead skin cells. It also helps you in treating acne, sun damage and is one of the best remedies for skin tightening.

Ingredients

2 tbsp of raw apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

Cotton ball

How to use

Mix the apple cider vinegar with water in a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball in the mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face using the cotton ball.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Use this few times a day for a few days for the desired result.

12. Avocado

Avocado moisturises your skin and helps in the production of collagen, a protein that helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin and reduce wrinkles. Avocado is loaded with vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin. [8]

Ingredients

Pulp of ripe avocado

2 tsp honey

1 vitamin E capsule

How to use

Put the avocado into a bowl and mash it.

Add honey into the bowl.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and squeeze the liquid into the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply it evenly on the face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

13. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is rich in antioxidants that help in preventing skin damage. It contains malic acid that helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin. It helps in reducing wrinkles and makes your skin firm. [9]

Ingredient

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to use

Apply the aloe vera gel evenly on our face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

14. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil facilitates the production of collagen that helps in maintaining elasticity of the skin and removing wrinkles. It contains antioxidants that prevent the skin damage. It moisturises the skin and helps to keep the skin firm. [10]

Ingredients

A few drops of coconut oil

1 tbsp of raw honey

How to use

Mix the coconut oil and honey in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture into your face for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

15. Almond Oil

Loaded with vitamin E, almond oil nourishes your skin. It helps in preventing sun damage. It helps you fight acne, moistures your skin and keeps your skin firm. [11]

Ingredient

A few drops of almond oil

How to use

Gently massage almond oil into your skin for about 15 minutes.

Do this every day before taking the shower.

Note: Make sure you use only sweet almond oil.

16. Castor Oil

Castor oil moistures and nourishes your skin. It helps in treating acne. It boosts the production of collagen that helps in making your skin firm and remove the wrinkles. [12]

Ingredient

A few drops of castor oil

How to use

Gently massage the castor oil into your face in circular motions.

Do this every night before going to bed.

Rinse it off in the morning with water.

17. Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids that help to moisturize your skin. [13] It deeply nourishes the skin without clogging the pores. It has antiageing properties that help keep your skin firm and remove wrinkles.

Ingredient

A few drops of olive oil

How to use

Gently massage the olive oil into your face for about 10 minutes.

Do this every day before taking bath.

18. Lemon

Lemon contains antioxidants that help you tackle free radical damage. It is rich in vitamin C that remove wrinkles and fine lines. It also facilitates the production of collagen that helps in retaining the elasticity of your skin. It also has antiageing and antibacterial properties. [14]

Ingredient

A slice of lemon

How to use

Wash your face with water and pat dry.

Rub the lemon slice gently on your face for a couple minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

19. Cucumber

Cucumber acts as a toner for your skin. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients that rejuvenate your skin. Packed with antioxidants, it helps with skin issues like blemishes, puffiness and inflammation. It helps in keeping your skin firm. [15]

Ingredients

Half cucumber (with peel)

1 egg white

3 drops of vitamin E oil

How to use

Grind the cucumber in a blender into a paste.

Strain the paste to extract the juice.

Mix 2 tbsp of this juice with egg white.

Prick a vitamin E capsule and squeeze 3 drops into the mixture.

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly.

Apply the mask evenly on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

20. Cabbage

Cabbage is enriched with vitamins A, C, E and K and potassium, that nourishes and cleanses the skin. It helps in boosting the production of collagen that keeps your skin firm. It also contains antioxidants that protect your skin from any free radical damage. [16]

Ingredients

2 tbsp of finely grated cabbage

1 egg white

2 tbsp honey

How to use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply it evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

21. Rice Flour

Rice flour exfoliates your skin. It contains ferulic acid and allantoin that prevent skin damage from the UV rays. It has antiageing and oil-absorbing properties. It nourishes your skin and makes it firm.

Ingredients

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

Rose water

How to use

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste.

Apply some rose water on your hands.

Gently massage the paste into your skin for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

22. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil has antiageing properties that help to reduce wrinkles. It helps to reduce the blemishes and scars and also stretch marks. It gets absorbed into your skin and makes your skin firm and youthful. [17]

Ingredients

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

How to use

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste.

Apply it evenly to the face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

23. Orange

Orange is loaded with vitamins and minerals. It helps you get rid of wrinkles, tones your skin and fights free radical damage that causes sagging . [18]

Ingredients

Pulp of one orange

1 freshly cut aloe vera leaf

1 tsp cornstarch

How to use

Scoop the aloe vera gel from the leaf and add it into a bowl.

Add the orange pulp into the bowl.

Add cornstarch to the mixture to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

These were some natural remedies that will liven up your skin. The ingredients used are completely natural and won't harm your skin.

Some Tips For Skin Tightening

Along with these remedies, here are some tips that can help you get that firm skin:

Moisturising your face and body and keeping yourself hydrated can work wonders for your skin. Make applying moisturisers to your face and body a daily practice.

Exfoliate your skin at least once a week. It removes the dead skin, increases blood circulation and gives you a healthy and glowing skin.

Have a good sleep. Taking good rest is essential for a good and healthy skin. Don't make late nights a habit, if you want that perfect skin.

What you eat reflects on your skin. Increasing the protein intake can also help in getting firm skin.

