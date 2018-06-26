Natural Home Remedies For Itchy Feet

Itchy feet is usually the result of some sort of fungal infection on the skin. Athlete's foot, as it is generally called, can be one of the main reasons of one having an itchy foot. It is a condition where there is a spread of tinea pedis, a type of fungus.

This type of fungus mainly targets the skin and nails. Apart from itchiness, it can cause redness on the skin, cracks, flaky skin, burn, etc. Generally, this appears on the toes; but it can sometimes spread on the toe nails and soles as well. Tinea pedis generally spreads where there is moisture. It maybe due to sweaty socks, not drying off your feet properly, etc.

Severe cases of athlete's foot can cause blisters that are severely infected. But do not worry. There are some homemade remedies, with which you can cure itchiness and other infections on your feet.

This article will discuss on some simple tips and remedies that you can try out at home to get rid of itchiness and other issues quickly.

Salt

This is one ingredient that can be found in every household and works effectively to treat itchy feet. It helps in eradicating the fungi that cause itchiness.

How to do:

First, heat some water. Pour it into a small tub big enough to soak your feet. Add some salt in to the water and mix until it dissolves completely. Now, soak your feet into the solution leave it for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, pat dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week for faster and better results. However, this remedy is not recommended if you have any open wounds or cuts.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains agents that will fight bacteria and other sorts of infections. It works excellently in treating the fungi on your feet.

How to do:

Apply some plain, unflavoured yogurt on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water and pat dry with a clean towel. Make sure that you completely dry the area, so that it doesn't cause a greater infection. You can repeat this remedy at least twice in a day.

Vinegar

Vinegar has antiseptic properties that help in getting rid of the fungal infections faster. Vinegar helps in absorbing the moisture of the skin. This will further affect the fungi causing any infection.

How to do:

Take a tub which is big enough to soak your feet. Now add 1 part of vinegar and 3 parts of warm water in to the tub. Soak your feet in the solution for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, pat dry with a towel. Repeat this remedy twice every day for about a week to see the difference.

Garlic

Garlic is the best solution for several skin-related issues like inflammation, infections, etc. Garlic can be found in every household, which makes it even more easy and an effective remedy.

How to do:

All you need to do is peel off a garlic clove. Next, crush it in order to make a paste. Add 3-4 spoons of olive oil into the crushed garlic. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this garlic paste all over the affected areas. Let it stay for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off with an antifungal soap and pat dry with a clean towel. Repeat this remedy every day until you get rid of itchy feet.

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly is an age-old remedy that helps in several beauty and skin-related issues. It also works best for itchy feet. Bacteria grows where there is moisture. Petroleum jelly helps in absorbing this moisture completely from the skin, thus making an unfriendly environment for the bacteria.

How to do:

Take some petroleum jelly in your hand and apply it on the affected area. Gently massage in a circular motion. Cover this up with socks before you go to bed and leave it overnight. Next morning, rinse it off while taking a shower. You can apply this every day before you go to bed every night until you notice the difference.