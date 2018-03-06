Must-ask Questions Before Getting A Chemical Peel

A chemical peel is an effective facial treatment that is done to correct a host of skin-related problems such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, acne, scars, dark spots, etc.

In this treatment, acids are used to exfoliate the damaged upper layer of the skin and treat unsightly problems. Most commonly used chemicals are glycolic acid, salicylic acid and lactic acid.

This common cosmetic procedure is known for its effectiveness in correcting unsightly skin problems. Apart from treating problems, this procedure can also maintain your skin's overall health and enhance its beauty.

However, like other cosmetic procedures, this too comes with its own set of complications. And, that is why it is imperative to do a proper research and ask certain questions prior to getting a chemical peel.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the must-ask questions before going for a chemical peel session.

It is crucial to ask these questions to your Dermatologist to ensure best results. Take a look at them here: