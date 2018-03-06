Must-ask Questions Before Getting A Chemical Peel

A chemical peel is an effective facial treatment that is done to correct a host of skin-related problems such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, acne, scars, dark spots, etc.
In this treatment, acids are used to exfoliate the damaged upper layer of the skin and treat unsightly problems. Most commonly used chemicals are glycolic acid, salicylic acid and lactic acid.
This common cosmetic procedure is known for its effectiveness in correcting unsightly skin problems. Apart from treating problems, this procedure can also maintain your skin's overall health and enhance its beauty.
However, like other cosmetic procedures, this too comes with its own set of complications. And, that is why it is imperative to do a proper research and ask certain questions prior to getting a chemical peel.
Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the must-ask questions before going for a chemical peel session.
It is crucial to ask these questions to your Dermatologist to ensure best results. Take a look at them here:
1. Who Should Get A Chemical Peel?
A chemical peel is a facial treatment that can be done to combat various problems like hyperpigmentation, acne, acne scars, wrinkles and fine lines. However, it is best to consult a Dermatologist before getting this treatment done.
2. What Are The Different Types Of Chemical Peels?
This is the second question that you should ask a specialist, prior to getting a chemical peel. There are various types of chemical peels like Glycolic peel, Lactic acid peel, Beta peel, Pigment Balancing peel, etc., that can be used for correcting a host of skin-related problems.
3. What Are The Ingredients Used?
This is the next question that must be asked before getting a chemical peel. It is essential to know about the ingredients used in a chemical peel to make sure that it suits your particular skin type.
4. How Should I Prep My Skin Before A Chemical Peel?
Pre-peel care is essential to ensure optimum results. It is best to stop exfoliating the skin a week before the first session and also prevent exposure to sun rays. In any case, it is best to ask this question to your Dermatologist, as pre-peel skin care can vary for different skin types.
5. How Many Sessions Will It Require?
This facial treatment often requires multiple sessions. There could be an interval of 3 or more weeks between sessions. However, this would depend on your skin type and condition that requires treatment.
6. What Happens After A Chemical Peel?
Redness, uneven skin tone and peeling of skin is something that most people experience after a chemical peel session. And, the final results may only show up after the treatment is over.
7. Are There Any Side Effects?
In this facial treatment, different types of chemicals are used for correcting a particular skin problem. These chemicals can cause certain side effects like redness, irritation, change in the skin colour and, in a few certain cases, it may lead to an infection. It is imperative to ask your Dermatologist about these side effects prior to getting a chemical peel.
