Incredible Benefits Of Carrot For Skin

Carrots are packed with antioxidants and they contain some important minerals and other vitamins.

But did you know that apart from its health benefits, carrots can even help in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you just read that right. Carrots can be used in the form of masks and packs to gain a young and beautiful skin.

We all have some common skin problems like skin tan, blemishes, dry skin, etc. For all these you have an all-in-one solution and that is carrot to try out this summer. Being a common vegetable, carrots can be easily found almost in every season. So, the next time before having it, don't forget to grab some and use it externally to pamper your skin.

Now, you must be wondering how to use them, isn't it? Do not worry. This article will give you a complete guide on how carrots benefit our skin and how they can be used in packs and masks for a glowing and flawless skin.

For Oily Skin

This mask helps in keeping the skin smooth and clean. Oily skin is basically acne prone. This mask will help you to get rid of excess oil from your face.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of carrot juice

1 tablespoon of buttermilk

2 tablespoons of gram flour

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

How to use:

1. Mix all the above ingredients to make a paste.

2. Apply this on to your face and neck.

3. Wash it off after 30 minutes in lukewarm water and pat dry.

4. This mask which is ideal for oily skin will also make your skin look young.

Helps In Removing Tan

This pack will hep you in removing sun tan and thus provides an even skin tone. The major cause of tan is dead skin cells. This pack will remove the dead skin cells and help in making the skin brighter.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of carrot juice

1 tablespoon of egg white

1 tablespoon of yogurt

How to use:

1. Mix all the ingredients and apply the mixture over the face and neck.

2. Wash it with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

3. This mask will help you in giving a natural glow on your skin. Try this remedy at least twice a week.

For Removing Blemishes

This mask will help you to reduce blemishes if used regularly.

Ingredients:

Carrot juice

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

How to use:

1. Mix all the above ingredients to form a thick paste.

2. Apply on clean face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

3. Rinse off in lukewarm water and pat dry. It is advised to avoid olive oil if your skin is oily.

For A Glowing Skin

Carrot helps in keeping the skin glowing due to Vitamin C present in it. It is recommended to consume carrots to keep the skin smooth and healthy. Let's see how we can use carrot externally to keep the skin glowing.

Ingredients:

Carrot

Honey

How to do:

1. For this, mix some grated carrot with honey.

2. Apply it on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off and pat dry.

3. Do this twice a week for better results.

Treats Dry Skin

If you have a dry skin, this simple carrot face mask can help cure it. This can also be used as an anti-ageing mask.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of carrot juice

1 tablespoon of cream

How to use:

1. Mix all the ingredients together and make a paste.

2. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

3. This mask will make your skin turn smooth and hydrate it, thus preventing it from dryness.