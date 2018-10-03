Can Eggs Really Shrink Large Open Pores On Your Face?

Are large, open pores spoiling your look? We totally understand! Open pores on your skin, especially your face - around your nose, can be quite annoying. And, the worse part is when you apply make-up products like concealer or foundation, it tends to settle into these pores. Moreover, these pores can make your skin rough and uneven. They also lead to excess sebum production in your skin, thus causing blackheads and whiteheads. It is, therefore, very necessary to treat large pores as soon as you spot them.

Some people seem to worry a lot when they spot pores on their skin. But there's absolutely nothing to worry about. You can easily get rid of these annoying large pores on your face using basic and simple ingredients from your kitchen.

Speaking of home remedies, have you ever used egg for common skin care problems like open pores? Well, if you haven't, it's time you try using egg for getting rid of pores on your face. It really works!

Can Egg Really Shrink Large Pores?

Yes, egg can actually be a lot helpful in shrinking large pores - especially egg white. Eggs, by default, have the capacity to tighten your skin, thus tightening the pores on your skin too. Besides, eggs give a natural glow to your skin. Eggs are also known to fight oily skin, thus preventing any skin conditions arising out of oily skin.

What's more? Eggs also help to reduce pimples and acne breakouts to a large extent. They also rejuvenate your skin by rebuilding your skin cells.

You can use eggs for shrinking large pores by making an egg face mask.

How To Use Eggs For Large Pores

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of cucumber juice

1 teaspoon of multani mitti

A few drops of lemon juice

½ tablespoon of honey

How to do

In a bowl, crack open eggs and beat them properly.

Add multani mitti to the eggs and whisk it.

Next, add lemon juice and honey to the mixture and mix it all well until it forms a consistent paste

Lastly, add cucumber juice to the paste and once again blend everything well.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Wash your face thoroughly with warm water. Do not use a soap or a face wash. Washing your face with warm water will open up the pores on your face.

Start applying the paste on your face using a brush.

Let the mask stay for 20 minutes.

Wash off your face with cold water as it will close your pores.

Repeat this four times a week for desired results

Why this works

As explained earlier, eggs help to tighten the pores on your face and combat oily skin.

Fuller's earth or multani mitti, as you might know, is a cosmetic clay that soaks excess oil from your skin and tightens your skin, thus shrinking pores.

Lemon juice is acidic in nature. Its astringent and antimicrobial properties help to shrink pores on your skin.

Honey is an emollient and a humectant that helps to retain moisture in your skin. It helps to give your skin a glow like never before. It also tightens pores, especially those that are clearly visible around the nose area.

Cucumber juice contains Vitamin E as well as natural oils that help to hydrate and nourish your skin. It possesses astringent properties that tighten pores along with fading fine lines and wrinkles.

So isn't this one amazing multi-purpose face mask that promises to keep your face far far away from pores, fine lines, wrinkles, acne, and pimples? Do try this face mask at home today and let your face breathe again!