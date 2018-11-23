Best Ways to Use Lemon For Different Skin Types Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The best thing about home remedies is that most of them could be prepared using the things that you find at home. You find a plethora of home remedies floating around and you're tempted to try them. But you also want the home remedies that are best suited for your skin type. Well, we understand where you're coming from.

Keeping your preference in mind, today we have an ingredient which can cater to different skin types - lemon. This inexpensive fruit is infused with many beneficial compounds and can be your skin's best friend.

Lemon is rich in vitamin C that promotes collagen production and improves skin elasticity to make it firm.[1] The acidic nature of lemon keeps the skin clean. This citrus fruit possesses antimicrobial properties that keep the skin free of harmful microbes. The antioxidant properties of lemon protect the skin from free radical damage and make it soft and supple.[2]

Lemon is also considered to be one of the best skin lightening agents and helps to lighten and brighten the skin. Additionally, lemon has astringent properties that shrink and unclog the pores to maintain healthy, youthful skin.

Benefits Of Lemon

• It has bleaching properties that help to brighten the skin.

• It cleanses the skin.

• It treats acne and pimples.

• It treats dark spots, blemishes and blackheads.

• It unclogs the pores.

• It makes the skin soft, smooth and firm.

Lemon For Oily Skin

1. Lemon, multani mitti and rose water

Multani mitti absorbs that dirt, impurities and the excess oil from your skin.[3] Rose water maintains the pH balance of the skin, protects the skin from damage and maintains healthy skin.[4] This face pack will soothe the skin and help to manage the oily skin.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp multani mitti

• A few drops of rose water

Method of use

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well.

• Wash your face and pat dry.

• Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

2. Lemon and egg white

Egg white contains various vitamins, proteins and minerals that nourish the skin. Lemon and egg white face pack will remove the extra oil from the skin, make the skin firm and keep the skin clean and healthy.[5]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 egg white

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a blender to get a smooth paste.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off using lukewarm water.

• Pat your face dry.

Lemon For Dry Skin

1. Lemon, honey and almond oil

Honey acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin and keeps it hydrated. Besides, it prevents skin damage and inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria.[6] The emollient properties of almond oil lock the moisture in the skin and tones the skin.[7] This face pack is ideal to manage dry skin.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp raw honey

• A few drops of almond oil

Method of use

• In a bowl mix all the ingredients together well.

• Apply this mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

• Pat your face dry.

2. Lemon, yogurt and honey

This combination is highly moisturising to the skin. Besides, it also brightens the skin and makes it firm.[8]

Ingredients

• ½ tsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp yogurt

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 20-25 minutes to dry.

• Rinse it off using water.

Lemon For Combination Skin

1. Lemon, milk cream and oatmeal face mask

Milk cream deeply moisturises the skin and makes it soft and supple. Oats, additionally, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that nourish the skin and soothe rough and irritated skin.[9]

Ingredients

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp milk cream

• 1 tbsp honey

• 2 tbsp oatmeal

Method of use

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well.

• Apply the paste on your face.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off using warm water.

2. Lemon and honey

Both these ingredients are extremely nourishing for the skin. This face pack pampers the skin and prevents skin damage.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 2 tbsp honey

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

• Leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Rinse it off and pat dry.

Lemon For Sensitive Skin

1. Lemon, curd and sandalwood face pack

Sandalwood removes the dirt and impurities from the skin to maintain healthy skin.[10] Besides, curd gives a soothing effect to the skin.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp curd

• 2-3 drops of sandalwood oil

• A few drops of rose water

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together well.

• Let the mixture rest for about 5 minutes.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 25 minutes.

• Wash it off using cold water.

2. Lemon, aloe vera and yogurt

Aloe vera has a wide range of benefits for the skin. It prevents skin damage and keeps the skin healthy and nourished.[11] This face pack is soothing to the skin and treats various skin-related issues.

Ingredients

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 2 tsp aloe vera gel

• 1 tsp yogurt

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

• Leave it on 15 minutes.

• Wash it off later.

Lemon For Normal Skin

1. Lemon, banana and honey

Rich in vitamin A,[12] banana repairs the dull and damaged skin. Banana nourishes the skin and prevents premature ageing of the skin. Lemon, when mixed with banana and honey, moisturises and rejuvenates the skin.

Ingredients

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• A ripe banana

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• In a bowl, mash the banana into a pulp.

• Add lemon juice and honey in it and mix well.

• Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat dry.

• Apply the mixture on your face and gently massage in circular motions.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

2. Lemon and cucumber

Cucumber gives a cooling effect to the skin. Its high water content keeps the skin hydrated. This face pack nourishes the skin and protects it from damage.[13]

Ingredients

• 1 tsp fresh cucumber juice

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together.

• Wash your face and pat dry.

• Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on your skin using that cotton ball.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

• Pat your face dry.

