How To Use Gram Flour To Tackle Different Skin Problems

Gram flour is a basic ingredient that is found in almost every Indian household. It has been traditionally used in many home-made face packs to nourish our skin. But, we still haven't explored its full potential.

Apart from nourishing your skin, gram flour can help you tackle various skin issues. From treating acne to preventing the signs of ageing, it has lots to offer. It works in a gentle manner to resolve all of your skin problems.

Gram flour removes impurities and toxins from your skin and rejuvenates it. It exfoliates the skin gently to remove the dead skin cells. Furthermore, it helps to remove the excess oil from the skin and thus tackle the issue of oily skin. Besides, it helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin and imparts a natural glow to your skin.

Now without further ado, let's look at the ways in which gram flour can help you tackle various skin issues.

1. For Acne

Lime juice is acidic in nature, thus keeps the skin clean. It has astringent properties that shrink the skin pores to control the sebum production and in turn reduce acne. [1] Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the redness and itchiness caused due to acne. [2] Fuller's earth maintains the oil balance of the skin and removes impurities from the skin. The lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the dead skin cells and controls the excess oil in the skin to prevent acne.

Ingredients

2 tsp gram flour

2 tsp rose water

2 tsp lime juice

2 tsp yogurt

2 tsp fuller's earth

Method of use

In a bowl, take the gram flour.

Add yogurt and fuller's earth in it and give it a good stir.

Now add the lime juice and rose water and mix everything together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

2. For Acne Scars

Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and protects the skin from free radical damage. [3] Sandalwood powder has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that calm the itchiness and irritation of the skin and helps to reduce acne scars. [4] Turmeric is an antiseptic that has a soothing and healing effect on the skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp gram flour

2 vitamin E capsules

2 tsp sandalwood powder

2 tsp yogurt

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Take the gram flour in a bowl.

Prick and squeeze the vitamin E capsules in the bowl.

Add yogurt, sandalwood powder and turmeric in it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

3. For Skin Lightening

Orange peel powder protects the skin from the harmful UV rays and helps to lighten and brighten the skin. [5] Milk is a gentle exfoliator that removes the dead skin cells to refresh the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp orange peel powder

A few drops of milk

Method of use

Mix gram flour and orange peel powder together in a bowl.

Add enough milk in it so as to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Gently massage the paste on your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

4. For Oily Skin

Sugar exfoliates the skin and helps to unclog skin pores to cleanse the skin and maintain the oil balance of the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp sugar

Method of use

In a bowl, add the gram flour.

Add enough water in it so as to make a thick paste.

Now add sugar in it and mix everything together well.

Gently scrub your face in circular motions using this paste for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

5. For Suntan

Papaya contains vitamins C that helps to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays and remove the suntan. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp mashed papaya pulp

2 tbsp orange juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture evenly on the affected area.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

6. For Dull And Damaged Skin

Cucumber has a high water content that moisturises the skin and keeps it hydrated. [7] Tomato juice has antioxidant properties that prevent free radical damage and hence it rejuvenates the skin. [8] Lime juice exfoliates the skin to remove dead and dull skin. Rose water and sandalwood present in the mix have a soothing effect on the skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp gram flour

2 tsp sandalwood powder

2 tsp cucumber juice

2 tsp tomato juice

2 tsp lime juice

2 tsp yogurt

1 tsp rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, take the gram flour.

Add sandalwood powder and yogurt into the bowl and give it a stir.

Next, add the rest of the ingredients and mix everything together well to make a semi-thick paste.

Using a brush, apply this paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

7. To Prevent Signs Of Ageing

Almond oil has emollient properties that tone the skin and make it soft. [9] The antioxidant properties of cucumber help to protect the skin from free radical damage and thus prevent signs of ageing. [10] Egg also has antiageing properties that prevent signs of ageing such as wrinkles. Vitamin E and yogurt, too, help to refresh the skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp gram flour

2 tsp cucumber juice

2 vitamin E capsules

2 tsp almond oil

2 tsp yogurt

1 egg white

2 tsp milk

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

8. For Smooth Skin

Aloe vera moisturises the skin, improves the elasticity of the skin and hence makes the skin soft and smooth. [11] The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the lavender essential oil protect the skin and provide a soothing effect to the skin. [12] Honey acts as a natural humectant and locks the moisture in the skin to make it smooth and supple. [13]

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil

3-4 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Gently massage your face for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

