How To Look Younger Than Your Actual Age

Looking young forever is totally a blessing. Who wouldn't love to look young forever? However, ageing is a natural phenomenon, which we cannot stop. But we can take some steps to fight the early signs of ageing and can delay it to some extent. This is with regards to your skin. The early signs of ageing can be seen in the form of wrinkles or fine lines, sagging skin, etc.

Ageing primarily occurs in two ways. The first one is due to actual age-related changes. Whereas you can also look aged due to some environmental factors like exposure to the sun, pollution, lifestyle habits, etc.

Whatever be the reason, your skin starts sagging when the production of collagen and the elasticity of the skin reduces. However, there are natural home remedies that can treat this to some extent and can make you look younger than your actual age. Let us see what these magical remedies are.

Rose Water Lotion

Rose water helps in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and helps in tightening the skin. Also, it helps to get rid of the puffiness under the eyes.

Rose Water And Glycerin

Ingredients:

2 tsp rose water

½ tsp lemon juice

Few drops of glycerin

In a bowl, mix all the above ingredients and stir well. Apply this on your face with the help of a cotton ball. You can try this remedy every day before going to bed. Next morning, rinse it off in normal water.

Rose Water And Banana

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tsp rose water

1 tsp curd

1 tsp honey

Mash a ripe banana. Add 1 tsp rose water, curd and honey. Mix them well. Apply this mixture evenly on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in cold water. Repeat this once in every week to look younger.

Green Tea And Lemon

The free radical-fighting antioxidants contained in green tea help in repairing dull and damaged skin. Whereas lemon contains acidic properties that helps in lightening the skin. This can be used as an anti-ageing toner.

Ingredients:

Green Tea

Few drops of lemon juice

Make a cup of green tea. Refrigerate it for some time. Add a few drops of fresh lemon juice and stir well. Dip a cotton swab into it and apply it all over your face. Rinse it off after 20-25 minutes. You can do this several times in a day.

Also, this toner can be stored in a spray bottle and can be used whenever you want in order to hydrate and moisturize your skin.

Papaya And Honey Skin Tightening Mask

The antioxidants and Vitamin C contained in papaya can help in tightening the sagging skin and can treat fine wrinkles and spots. The enzymes in honey help in keeping the skin hydrated.

Ingredients:

½ papaya

Honey

Peel off a ripe papaya. Cut it into small pieces and blend them in a blender to make a paste. Add a few drops of honey into the papaya pulp and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this tightening mask on cleansed face. Wait for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off in cold water.

You can try this remedy twice a week for better and quick results.

Raw Milk And Salt For Anti-Ageing

The combination of milk and salt is the most effective remedy for having a younger-looking skin. As you know, milk contains lactic acid that helps in removing the dead skin cells and in tightening the skin. The exfoliating properties of sea salt can fight the early signs of ageing.

Ingredients:

1 tsp sea salt

¼th cup milk

Mix together 1 tsp of sea salt and ¼th cup of raw milk. Stir well. Dip a cotton pad and dab this solution all over your cleansed face. After 2 minutes, gently massage in a circular motion. Rinse this off in cold water. Follow this remedy on alternative days. It not only helps you to get a younger-looking skin but also will help in cleansing and removing the excess dirt from your face.