How To Deal With Bumps On The Body

1. Avoid Shaving:

If the area already has bumps forming, then avoid removing the hair from there in any way. This will further irritate the skin. Once the bumps heal, you may remove the hair again.

2. Use Tea Tree Oil:

Tea tree oil has anti-bacterial properties, which makes it perfect for things like bumps, pimples and acne. You must put some diluted tea tree oil on the bumps and let the area get some air by not covering it. Do this twice a day and every day till the results show. Tea tree oil takes two to three days to show results.

3. Aloe Vera Gel:

If your itch and discomfort is too bad, you can try aloe vera gel to cool the skin down. Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel all over the affected area and let it dry. You will see that the soothing effect is almost immediate.

4. Exfoliate Before Hair Removal:

Always exfoliate the area before removing the hair from it. The dead skin cells are what causes the skin to flare up and react. You can either use a homemade scrub made from either salt or sugar, or use something with glycolic acid or salycilic acid to exfoliate the area.

5. Know What Suits You:

If shaving causes you to have bumps on your body, then switch to a different form of hair removal like waxing or epilation. Similarly, waxing does not suit some people with very sensitive skin.

6. Warm Compress:

Apply warm compress to the area to help soothe the inflammation and pain. Take a towel and wet it with some lukewarm water to do this.

7. Retinoids:

Retinoids are a form of vitamin that aid in anti-ageing. They are present in many anti-ageing products. These also help remove dead skin cells and even help to get rid of hyperpigmentation on the skin. It may sting a little the first time you use a retinoid, but that only means it is working. Over time, your skin will get used to the feeling.

8. Baking Soda:

Baking soda can really help to bring down the inflammation. For this, mix baking soda powder with some water to form a paste. Apply this to the inflamed area and rub in gentle circular motions. The movement will help you get rid of the dead skin cells. Baking soda also helps dry down any bumps that had turned infected with pus.

9. Do Not Pick Or Pluck:

Do not pick at the bumps or pluck them using a tweezer. This will aggravate the area even more. Wait for it to heal and then you may use tweezers to remove the hair that is growing under your skin.

10. Use A Shaving Gel:

If you are shaving, be sure to use a moisturising and lubricating shaving gel in order to protect your skin from getting hurt. A lot of people make the mistake of using just plain water or a normal body wash gel to shave. We have also found that using an oil like baby oil or even coconut oil to shave is a great option, as it leaves the skin well moisturised, making sure that you do not get any bumps.

