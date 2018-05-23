Homemade Fresh Fruit Mask For Glowing Skin This Monsoon

Most of us love the rains. But, of course, there are always two sides of a coin. Monsoon brings with it, its own set of skin problems.

Our skin goes through a lot of changes with every change in season. While the air is high with humidity, skin tends to become drier due to constant winds. The sweat and dirt build also cause breakouts, which can be quite pesky and persistent. But all the wetting and drying is sure to snatch the glow of your face and make it look gloomier than the weather outside.

The monsoons make it very difficult to take good care of our skins. In fact, our regular CTM routine just isn't enough. Constant exposure to dirt and dust makes our skin dull and tired. Therefore, it is important to give our skin the extra boost. And what better way than fruits?

For ages, women in the ancient era have been using the bounties of nature to end their beauty woes. Fresh fruits contain a lot of nutrients which will work three ways. They cleanse our skin, exfoliate the dead skin layers and completely rejuvenate it to add a healthy glow.

Though there are many fruit packs available in the market, it is always better to make a fresh one at home, using all natural ingredients. Here is one super effective homemade mask using fresh fruits that will instantly make you party ready in the monsoons. This pack is easy to make and will give you fresh dewy skin in no time. And the bonus part, it is suitable for all skin types.

Avocado, kiwi and grapefruit mask for glowing skin in the monsoons-

Ingredients

- 1 tablespoon avocado pulp

- 1 teaspoon kiwi pulp

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 tablespoon watermelon juice

- 1 tablespoon grapefruit juice

Step-by-step procedure to make the avocado, kiwi and grapefruit mask

1) Put the avocado and kiwi pulp in a bowl and mash thoroughly.

2) Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mixture.

3) Keep aside the watermelon juice. Do not add to the mixture.

Step-by-step procedure to apply the avocado, kiwi and grapefruit mask.

1) Wash your face and massage the watermelon juice in circular motions.

2) Keep massaging until the juice is completely absorbed into the skin.

3) Wait for 5 minutes before wiping the face with a clean cotton pad.

4) Apply the avocado, kiwi and honey mixture onto the face.

5) Let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

6) Massage the paste in a circular motion before washing it off.

7) Finish off by dabbing the grapefruit juice.

8) Wash off after 15 minutes if you do not like the juice sitting on your skin for a long time.

9) This face pack can be used once a week for glowing and moisturized skin.

How does this face pack benefit the skin?

The ingredients used in this face pack are skin friendly and suitable for all skin types. Here is the detailed benefit of each ingredient used in this pack:

1) Watermelon juice-

Watermelon juice is an excellent natural cleanser. It deep cleans the pores of your skin and removes dirt and dust clogged in the pores. It is important to deep clean your skin before applying anything on it in order to derive maximum benefits of the treatment.

2) Avocado-

Avocado deeply moisturizes the skin and also prevents it from acne breakouts. It also protects the skin from the harmful rays of the skin, thereby keep ageing signs at bay.

3) Kiwi-

Kiwi will give a boost of vitamin C to the skin which will leave it glowing like never before. It is proven that kiwi contains more vitamin C than lemon itself. It will help lighten the skin tone and even out the skin, making it brighter.

4) Honey-

Honey is anti-bacterial and full of anti oxidants. It will help bleach out any imperfection of the skin and make it clear. It will also intensely moisturize the skin from within.

5) Grapefruit juice-

Grapefruit juice serves as a good toner. It fights against free radicals that damage the skin and slows down the ageing process. It also helps improve skin elasticity by boosting collagen production.