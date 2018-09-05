Home-made Face Packs For Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

We all want to glow like a goddess, don't we? All right, we know! Goddess is a bit too much. But we definitely want radiant skin, just like our mothers and grandmothers. And for that, we try a plethora of products available in the market, but to no avail. They just don't work like we expect them to.

So, why not try what our elders did to get that glow? Don't ponder too much about what that may be. It's quite simple actually. Nature has given us all that we need to get that glowing skin. These ingredients make the skin glow without harming it in any way, unlike the products available in the market.

So let's find out what these ingredients are and how to use them to get that radiant glow on your face.

1. Banana And Honey

Banana contains potassium, zinc, amino acids and vitamin A, B6 and C which help to nourish the skin. It has antioxidant properties and protects the skin from free radicals. [1] It moisturises the skin, controls excess oil and helps to treat acne and dark spots. Honey makes the skin soft. It has antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [2] that help to soothe the skin and protect it from damage.

What do you need

½ ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the banana in a bowl and mash it.

Add honey to the bowl and mix well.

Apply the paste evenly on the face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

2. Potato And Fuller's Earth

Potato contains minerals such as potassium and magnesium. It also contains vitamins C and B6, dietary fibre and carbohydrates. It has antioxidants that protect skin from free radical damage. [3] It hydrates the skin and brightens it. It also improves the elasticity of the skin. Fuller's earth or multani mitti cleanses the skin by helping to get rid of the impurities. It tones the skin and makes it soft. This pack will also help you get rid of the suntan.

What do you need

1 tbsp potato juice

1 tbsp fuller's earth

Method of use

Mix the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

3. Gram Flour And Curd

Gram flour is rich in proteins, carbohydrates and amino acids. [4] It exfoliates the skin and helps to remove dead skin. It also helps to prevent acne and suntan. Curd is a rich source of proteins, calcium, magnesium and vitamin B12. [5] It exfoliates and moisturises the skin. It contains antioxidants that help fight free radical damage.

What do you need

2 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp curd

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of turmeric powder

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

Use this once a week for best results.

4. Fuller's Earth And Lemon juice

Fuller's earth cleanses the skin and tones it. Lemon contains citric acid [6] that helps to brighten the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. The vitamin C in lemon helps boost collagen production, thus improving the elasticity of the skin.

What do you need

2 tbsp fuller's earth

A few drops of lemon juice

½ tsp sandalwood powder

A pinch of turmeric powder

Method of use

In a bowl, add fuller's earth, sandalwood powder and turmeric powder.

Add the lemon juice to it. Mix well to make a smooth paste.

Apply it evenly on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

5. Turmeric And Milk

Turmeric has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. [7] This helps to soothe the skin, keep bacteria at bay and prevent it from damage. Milk contains calcium, magnesium, zinc and vitamin K. [8] It nourishes the skin, improves skin elasticity and protects the skin from free radical damage.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp milk

Method of use

Mix the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on the face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

6. Masoor Dal And Curd

Masoor dal contains antioxidants and helps to protect the skin from free radical damage. [9] It exfoliates the skin and helps to brighten the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp masoor dal powder

Curd (as required)

Method of use

Add the required amount of curd in the masoor dal powder to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste evenly on the face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with water.

7. Beetroot, Lime Juice And Yogurt

Beetroot contains vitamin C that helps to improve skin elasticity and brighten it. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, [10] and helps to soothe the skin and prevent it from free radical damage. Lime juice hydrates the skin. It contains vitamin C and flavonoids [11] that help prevent skin damage and rejuvenates the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp beetroot juice

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp yogurt

2 tbsp fuller's earth/gram flour

Method of use

Take the beetroot juice in a bowl.

Add fuller's earth or gram flour to it and mix well.

Next, add the yogurt and lime juice into it and mix well to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

Use this 5-7 times a month for the desired result.

8. Curd And Lime Juice

Curd and lime juice moisturise the skin and protect the skin from damage, thus rejuvenating the skin.

Ingredients

4 tbsp curd

1 tbsp lime juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

9. Onion And Honey

Onion has antioxidant and antibacterial properties. [12] It prevents skin damage and keeps the bacteria at bay. It contains many vitamins that help nourish the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp onion juice

½ tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

10. Saffron, Milk, Sugar And Coconut Oil

Saffron has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to soothe the skin. It brightens the skin and helps reduce acne, dark circles and hyperpigmentation. [13] Sugar exfoliates the skin and deeply moisturises it. Coconut oil contains lauric acid and has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. [14] It soothes the skin and keeps it healthy.

Ingredients

3-4 saffron strands

1 tsp milk

1 tsp sugar

A few drops of coconut oil

Method of use

Dip the saffron strands in 2 tbsp water.

Leave it to soak overnight.

Add milk, sugar and coconut oil to it in the morning. Mix well.

Dip a cotton pad in the mixture.

Using the cotton pad, apply it evenly on the face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

11. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek has antioxidant properties and fights free radical damage [15] . It also helps to remove fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredient

2-3 tbsp fenugreek seeds

Method of use

Take the fenugreek seeds in a bowl and add water to it.

Let them soak overnight.

Blend the seeds to make a paste in the morning.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

12. Aloe Vera And Lemon Juice

Aloe vera gel deeply moisturises the skin. [16] It helps to improve the elasticity of the skin and makes it firm. [17] Lemon lightens the skin and helps to deal with blemishes. [18]

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp aloe vera gel

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Add the lemon juice in the aloe vera gel and mix well.

Gently massage the mixture on your face in a circular motion for about 2-3 minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

13. Lemon And Honey

Lemon and honey help to brighten the skin and nourish it. This pack will rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp raw honey

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply this mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using normal water.

Use this twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

14. Yogurt, Honey And Rose Water

Rose water hydrates and tones the skin. It helps to maintain the pH of the skin and refreshes the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp rose water

A few rose petals (optional)

Method of use

In a bowl, crush some rose petals.

Add rose water and yogurt into it.

Let it rest for 2 minutes.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Splash some warm water on your face and let it dry.

Apply the mask evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

15. Lavender Oil And Avocado

Lavender oil has antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. [19] It helps to soothe the skin and prevent skin damage. Avocado contains vitamins A, E and C, magnesium and potassium. [20] It boosts collagen production, thereby improving skin elasticity.

Ingredients

1 tbsp mashed avocado

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

16. Sandalwood And Honey

Sandalwood has antibacterial properties, thus helps to fight bacteria and keep the skin healthy. It exfoliates the skin and reduces suntan, fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

1 tsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the pack on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

17. Gooseberry, Curd And Honey

Gooseberry or amla, is a rich source of vitamin C, dietary fibre and antioxidants. [21] It helps fight free radical damage. It also helps to tone the skin and brighten it.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon gooseberry paste

1 tbsp curd

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, add the gooseberry paste.

Add honey and curd in the bowl.

Mix well to make a fine paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with water.

18. Tulsi, Neem And Turmeric

Tulsi has antimicrobial properties, [22] thus keeps the bacteria at bay and helps to maintain healthy skin. Neem exfoliates and moisturises the skin. It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties [23] that help fight bacteria and free radical damage. It helps to control excess oil and thus fight acne. It gives you clear skin.

Ingredients

4 tulsi leaves

3 neem leaves

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Blend the tulsi and neem leaves to make a paste.

Add turmeric and lemon juice in the paste and blend well.

Apply the paste evenly on your face with the help of a brush.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with water.

