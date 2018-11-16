20 Home Remedies For Dark Spots That Actually Work! Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Ever bought a pricey dark spot corrector from a beauty store only to get disappointed by its ineffectiveness? Well, we've all been there at some point as a majority of commercial spot correctors fail to lighten prominent dark spots. Also, these products are usually chock-full of harsh chemicals that may do more harm than good.

There are many treatments available for getting rid of dark spots. Laser treatments and chemical peel sessions are known to reduce the prominence of dark spots. But they are not always recommended. So what do we do in that case? Simple! Switch to home remedies.

Such treatments that are far more safe and effective in diminishing dark spots. Listed below are some known causes of dark spots and the natural ways to treat them!

What Causes Dark Spots

Ageing

Acne

Injury

Facial hair removal

Hormonal changes

Excessive exposure to the sun

Home Remedies To Treat Dark Spots

1. Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains skin bleaching properties that help in eliminating dark spots from your face.[1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Dip a cotton a ball in some lemon juice and apply it to the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet tissue.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Vitamin E oil

Vitamin E oil is loaded with powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals that are responsible for ageing and skin discolouration. It visibly reduces dark spots on your skin and make it youthful and glowing.[2]

Ingredient

2 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of vitamin E oil and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about 5-7 minutes and then leave it on for another 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day until you get the desired result.

3. Oatmeal & sweet almond oil

Oatmeal contains saponins that help in exfoliating your skin and cleansing it. It also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in soothing irritation and treating acne, acne scars, and dark spots. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

4. Green tea & gram flour

Green tea contains antioxidants that help in reducing dark spots visibly. You can make a home-made paste using green tea and gram flour. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp green tea

2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Make a thick paste. Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

5. Chickpeas

Chickpeas contain manganese that rejuvenates skin cells and fights free radicals that cause fine lines and wrinkles. Chickpeas also help to remove any dead skin cells and dark spots from your face.

Ingredients

½ cup chickpeas

½ cup water

How to do

Boil the chickpeas in water until they turn completely soft.

Drain the water and blend the chickpeas to make a paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant that helps in treating a number of skin conditions including dark spots. It also helps to fight free radicals that harm your skin.[5]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp milk

How to do

Add some turmeric and milk to a bowl. Mix both the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day until you get the desired result.

7. Yoghurt & olive oil

While yogurt fights those annoying dark spots, olive oil softens your skin and moisturizes it from within. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

In a bowl, add both the ingredients and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 20-25 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

8. Parsley

Loaded with vitamins A & C, parsley helps to fight free radicals that damage your skin and also reduce dark spots visibly. It also prevents the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and makes your skin youthful.

Ingredients

A handful of parsley leaves

½ lemon

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Chop the parsley leaves. Blend it with some water to make a paste. Transfer it to a bowl.

Add lemon juice and honey to it. Mix well until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day until you get the desired result.

9. Castor oil

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, castor oil not only removes dark spots and other discolouration from your face, but it also prevents them from coming back. [7]

Ingredient

2 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Dip a cotton a ball in some castor oil and apply it to the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet tissue.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

10. Coconut oil

One of the most effective home remedies for almost all your skincare concerns, coconut oil effectively helps in reducing dark spots.[8]

Ingredient

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of coconut oil and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about 5 minutes and then leave it at that.

Repeat this once a day until you get the desired result.

11. Onion juice

Onion juice contains antioxidants that protect your skin from free radicals. It also helps in effectively treating skin problems like dark spots, dark circles, and blemishes. Besides, onions also help to even out your skin tone.

Ingredient

2 tbsp onion juice

How to do

Dip a cotton a ball in some onion juice and apply it to the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

12. Pineapple juice

Loaded with vitamins A & C, pineapple juice boosts the collagen production in your skin and also fights free radicals, thus protecting your skin from any kind of damage. It contains a compound called bromelain that helps to make your skin firm, soft, and also prevent dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. [9]

Ingredient

2 tbsp pineapple juice

How to do

Take some pineapple juice and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about 5-7 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once in two days for the desired result.

13. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains malic acid that not only prevents acne and boosts the production of sebum, but it also ensures that your skin is not too oily or too dry. It also visibly reduces dark spots and also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

14. Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps in treating dark spots easily. It exfoliates your skin, removes any dead skin cells, and even out your skin tone. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

15. Tomato juice & sandalwood powder

Tomatoes contain a compound called lycopene that moisturizes your skin and keeps dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles at bay. It also contains vitamins A, B, & C that help in boosting collagen production in your skin, thus maintaining its elasticity. [12]

Ingredients

2 tbsp tomato juice

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

16. Cucumber juice & milk

Loaded with vitamins A, B5, C, & E, cucumber is a great source of silica that helps in boosting collagen production in your skin and also rejuvenating it. It also reduces the signs of ageing and removes dark spots when used topically. It also moisturises your skin deeply. [13]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cucumber juice

2 tbsp milk

How to do

In a bowl, add both the ingredients and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

17. Horseradish & apple cider vinegar

Horseradish is rich in vitamin A, B-complex, zinc, potassium, magnesium, and calcium which help in removing dead skin cells, rejuvenating your skin, and removing those annoying dark spots from your face. [14]

Ingredients

1 horseradish

2 tbsp water

How to do

Chop the horseradish into small pieces.

Blend it with some water to make a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

18. Orange peel

Orange peel powder helps in removing any impurities and toxins from your skin. It also removes dark spots and dark circles and gives you flawless complexion. [15]

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

19. Strawberries

Strawberries contain salicylic acid in abundance which exfoliates your skin and removes dead skin cells and dark spots. It also possesses skin lightening properties. [16]

Ingredients

4 strawberries

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Blend both strawberries and honey to make a paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

20. Honey

Honey is a great skin exfoliator. It removes dead skin cells and any other impurities and toxins from the skin. It is a natural skin lightening agent that helps to fade dark spots when applied topically. [17]

Ingredient

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Take some honey and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about 5-7 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once in two days for the desired result.

