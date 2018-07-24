Get Rid Of Under Eye Bags With these Oils

Do the under eye bags under your eyes make you look dull all the time? Are you looking for some natural remedies to treat that dark skin? You are at the right place.

Under eye bags that appear under the eye not only make your eyes look dull but also make your whole face look tired and unpleasant. Dark skin under the eyes appears when the melanin production is excess in that area.

There are several other factors like lack of sleep, over exposure to the sun, excessive smoking and drinking, stress, etc., which could cause under eye bags. Let us look at some of the home remedies using essential oils to treat these under-eye bags and make you look refreshed and rejuvenated.

Olive Oil

The antioxidants contained in olive oil help in lightening the skin under your eyes. Also with that it helps in hydrating and moisturising the skin and making it smooth and soft.

How To Apply?

Take some olive oil and apply it under your eyes and gently massage. Apply this before you go to bed every day and rinse it off in normal water. You can use this remedy every day until you notice the difference on your own.

Almond Oil

The oleic acid contained in almond oil makes it nutritious and increases its medicinal value. Almond oil along with moisturising the skin also helps to lighten your skin tone. The protein, fibre, iron and potassium contained in almond oil help in lightening the skin along with Vitamins A, B, C, D and E.

There are mainly two types of almonds. Sweet and bitter almonds. We normally use the sweet ones for beauty products, especially for skin care.

How To Apply?

All you need to do is to take 2-3 drops of almond oil on your fingertips and apply it under your eyes. Massage gently for 2-3 minutes and then leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. You can either apply this in the morning or before going to bed and leave it overnight. Regular use of this remedy will give you best results.

Argan Oil

The antiseptic, antifungal and antioxidant properties in argan oil make it a perfect oil to use for skin-related issues. The Vitamin E and omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids help in rejuvenating the skin and thus help in lightening the dark spots.

How To Apply?

All you need for this is three drops of pure argan oil. Apply this under your eyes with the help of your fingertips. Make sure that it doesn't get into your eyes. Keep massaging it gently for a few seconds. Let it stay for 15 minutes and after 15 minutes, rinse it off in normal water. Use this remedy every day for faster results.

Lavender Oil

Lavender oil contains antiseptic agents and antioxidants that make it perfect for applying on the skin. Along with these properties, lavender can also help in healing any inflammation on the skin easily. It is also an excellent de-toxifier and pain reliever that can do wonders on your skin.

How To Apply?

All you require for this remedy is 2 drops of lavender oil and some water. Dilute the lavender in the water and mix them well. Apply this solution under your eyes before going to bed at night and leave it overnight. Next morning, rinse it off in cold or normal water. You can use this remedy every day either in the morning or before going to bed, whichever is comfortable for you.

If you find the above remedies useful, please let us know in the comments section below.